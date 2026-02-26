A former world title challenger has sadly passed away at 68, leaving the boxing community in deep mourning

The boxing community has been thrown into mourning following the death of former featherweight contender Ruben Castillo, who died at the age of 68.

Known for his fearless approach in the ring, Castillo built a reputation as one of the toughest opponents during his era.

The boxing community mourns as Ruben Castillo loses life after a prolonged illness. Photo by: YURI CORTEZ/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Cause of death

Legendary boxer, Ruben Castillo, died of prolonged cancer in Beaumont, Riverside County, surrounded by his family members on Tuesday, February 24.

A family member disclosed the heartbreaking news to the general public, marking the end of an era.

The American boxer's profile remains one of the most respected among the peers of his generation.

Meanwhile, the World Boxing Council (WBO) has paid their last respect to Castillo. WBO wrote:

"The WBC mourns the passing of four-time world title challenger Rubén Castillo, a true warrior who faced the very best: Julio César Chávez, Salvador Sánchez, and Alexis Argüello.

"The WBC family extends its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. 🕊️"

Rise of Castillo

According to The Sun, Castillo ended his professional career with an impressive record of 67 wins, 10 defeats and two draws, a remarkable achievement that reflected his longevity in the sport.

The former actor rose steadily through the ranks and burst onto the professional scene with a stunning 43-fight unbeaten run, captivating fans with his fearless and entertaining boxing style.

Over the course of his distinguished career, Castillo featured in four world title bouts, sharing the ring with some of boxing’s most revered figures. These included Mexican great Julio Cesar Chavez, Panamanian icon Roberto Duran, and Nicaraguan legend Alexis Arguello, matchups that cemented his place in boxing history, per Wikipedia.

Ruben Castillo against Alexis Arguello during the 1983 WBC World Super Featherweight fight at the Community Center, Tucson, AZ. Photo by: The Ring Magazine.

Source: Getty Images

Although he fell short in his world title pursuits, Castillo earned widespread respect for his bravery and resilience.

His fights were often gruelling encounters defined by grit rather than caution, and fans admired his willingness to test himself against the very best.

Castillo was also known for his strong relationships within the sport. He maintained a close bond with former rival Juan Laporte, who defeated him in 1983, a testament to the mutual respect that often outlives rivalry in boxing.

Beyond the ring, the late boxer explored acting and appeared in the 1988 film Fists of Steel. He is survived by six children, including twins.

The family had previously endured heartbreak following the death of his daughter, Misty, who passed away on her 37th birthday.

