Late Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju, who died during a fight in Ghana, has been laid to rest

Olarenwaju, nicknamed Success, died in Ghana on March 29 after collapsing in the third round of a fight

His remains arrived in Nigeria for burial after nearly three months, leaving his family in uncontrollable tears

Former Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju, who died in Ghana in March, has been buried after his remains arrived in Nigeria after nearly three months.

Olanrewaju passed away after collapsing in the third round of a fight, which the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control claimed he was not cleared to compete in.

Gabriel Olanrewaju during his fight against Jonathan Mbanugu. Photo from @AfricaFactsZone.

Source: Twitter

It was claimed that the initial fight he was approved to compete in was cancelled, but in a bid not to return him empty-handed and raise money to pay his debts, he stepped into the ring.

The prize money he was reportedly fighting for was about $500, but unfortunately, he did not make it out of the fight alive, devastating his opponent, Jonathan Mbanugu.

According to Punch NG, The Ghana Boxing Authority delegate, led by Gideon Appiah, donated $3,000 to the family when his remains arrived in Nigeria.

Appiah apologised to the family for the delay in repatriating Olanrewaju’s remains, claiming it was due to the investigation committee set up by the sports ministry to ascertain the cause of his death.

Olanrewaju buried amidst tears

As seen in a video shared on Instagram by Fight Gist Media, the late boxer, whose body arrived in Nigeria on Tuesday after three months, was buried yesterday, Wednesday, and was witnessed by a few mourning guests.

His burial was done in line with the routine of the Celestial Church of Christ, the denomination which he attended during his life.

Success, who hailed from Atan in Ota local government of Ogun State, left behind his wife Adebusola Olanrewaju, his mother, three sisters and two beautiful daughters.

Cause of Olanrewaju’s death

Multiple reports in the media are suggesting that the late boxer died due to cardiac arrest from an enlarged heart, but these claims are unverified, as the autopsy results are yet to be released.

Gabriel Olanrewaju during a boxing event in Lagos. Photo from @askghmedia.

Source: Getty Images

The cause of his death remains unconfirmed, as autopsy results are still pending. Some speculate a cardiac event, but this is not verified. The Ghana Boxing Authority and the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control are investigating, and no official statement has been made.

He was a former Nigerian national and West African super middleweight champion with a professional boxing record of 13 wins(12 of which came via knockout, underlining how powerful his punches were), eight losses and two draws.

Facts about Olarewaju’s collapse and death

Legit.ng previously reported that the Ghana Boxing Authority provided clarifications over the death of Nigerian boxer Olanrewaju, who passed away after collapsing in the ring.

The boxer, popularly known as Success, collapsed in the third round of his fight with John Mbanugu and reportedly did not make it to the hospital before passing away.

