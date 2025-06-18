Wife and sisters broke down in tears as Nigerian boxer Olanrewaju's body finally arrived in Lagos after three months

The Ghana Boxing Authority and the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control worked together to repatriate the dead boxer’s body

Investigation revealed Olanrewaju had an enlarged heart, a condition that contributed to his tragic death in the ring

The penultimate chapter in the tragic story of Nigerian boxer Gabriel “Success” Olanrewaju began on Tuesday evening, as his body was finally returned home from Ghana after nearly three months.

His arrival at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos marked an emotional moment for his grieving family, who had long awaited the chance to give him a proper burial.

Gabriel Olanrewaju collapsed in the ring during a fight with Ghanaian boxer Jon Mbanugu on 29 March at the Trust Sports Emporium Boxing Arena at Bukoum, Accra. Photo credit: Africa Facts Zone

According to Punch, Olarewaju’s remains landed in Lagos around 4 p.m., but was only released from the cargo hold at 7:15 p.m., stretching the already heart-wrenching wait.

His wife, Adebusola Olanrewaju, along with his three sisters, broke down in uncontrollable tears upon sighting the coffin.

What caused Olarewaju’s death?

The late boxer had collapsed in the ring on March 29 during a bout against Ghanaian fighter Jon Mbanugu at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra. He was rushed to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The Ghanaian government later set up a seven-member committee, led by Ambassador Major (retd.) Amarkai Amarteifio, to investigate the death.

Their findings disclosed that Olanrewaju had a pre-existing cardiovascular condition, an enlarged heart, which likely triggered his collapse, Citi Sports reports.

While common among athletes, it was a silent threat that ultimately proved fatal.

A moment of grief and solidarity

The arrival of Olanrewaju’s body was met by a joint delegation comprising the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBBofC) and the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), along with members of the Ghana National Supporters Union.

The family of the late Nigerian boxer received his remains in tears at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos State. Photo credit: Citi Sports

Leading the Ghanaian delegation was Abraham Boakye, President of the Ghana National Supporters Union and Vice President of the Africa Football and Other Sports Union.

GBA board member Gideon Appiah presented a donation of $3,000 to Olanrewaju’s family and explained the delay in repatriation.

According to him, an investigation initiated by Ghana’s Sports Ministry had paused earlier repatriation plans, adding that the delay was not intentional but due to bureaucratic processes.

Healing and final farewell

Representing the late boxer’s wife, Lawrence Nwose of CBD Media Group Africa praised the combined efforts of the Nigerian and Ghanaian boxing bodies.

NBBofC President Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, who also serves as President of the Africa Football and Other Sports Union, accepted the Ghanaian delegation’s donation and offered condolences to the family.

Olanrewaju's burial is scheduled for Wednesday, bringing a painful yet necessary conclusion to the long wait.

Facts about Olarewaju’s collapse and death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Ghana Boxing Authority provided clarifications over the death of Nigerian boxer Olarenwaju, who passed away after collapsing in the ring.

Nigeria and Ghana's boxing community was thrown into mourning after the boxer, popularly known as Success, collapsed in the third round of his fight with John Mbanugu.

