A young karateka has sparked a storm on the internet following his actions at the 2025 Karate 1-Youth League in Guadalajara

The Ukrainian U13 bronze medallist refused to stand on the podium with the Russian gold medallist as a sign of protest

The Ukrainian Karate Federation has hailed the young athlete as a hero and a source of national pride

Yevhenii Melnyk boldly refused to stand on the podium alongside a Russian athlete at the 2025 Karate 1-Youth League in Guadalajara, Spain, on April 6.

In a show of protest against Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, several athletes declined to pose for photos or shake hands with their Russian counterparts.

The 13-year-old’s defiant stance has made him a hero in Ukraine.

Ukrainian U13 Karateka Yevhenii Melnyk failed to stand on the podium after taking his medal at the 2025 Karate 1-Youth League. Photo by: X/@The_Facts_Dude.

Melnyk unfazed by fallout at Karate Championship

Ukrainian U13 karateka Yevhenii Melnyk claimed a shared bronze medal in the -45kg category at the recently concluded 2025 Karate 1-Youth League in Guadalajara, Spain.

According to tvpworld, Melnyk declined to pose alongside his Russian counterpart during the medal ceremony.

The gold medal was secured by a Russian athlete competing under neutral status, while Saudi Arabia’s Abdullah Albishi took home a silver medal.

Throughout the tournament, several Ukrainian athletes refused to shake hands with their Russian opponents, highlighting ongoing tensions and raising broader questions about sports diplomacy.

At least 591 Ukrainian athletes and coaches have been confirmed dead as a result of the invasion, with 22 reported to be in captivity and another 11 missing, per GovUK.

Yevhenii Melnyk has gotten the backing of the Ukrainian Karate Federation after he refused to stand on the same podium with a Russian athlete. Photo by: X/@GabryContessa.

Karate Federation backs Melnik

The Ukrainian Karate Federation has hailed bronze medallist Yevhen Melnik for his actions at the 2025 Karate 1-Youth League.

According to Dailymail, the Federation claimed that the 13-year-old will be remembered for his stance against the Russians at a tender age. The statement read:

“This is the first award at this level for Yevhen.

'Usually, such awards are remembered for life. However, this time, it will be remembered not only by the medallist.

'This bronze has already become a symbol of uncompromising and pride for the future Ukrainian generation.

“Yevhen is from Kyiv club Shogun.”

Musa criticises Ukrainian athletes' conduct

Nigeria's Judo coach, Suleiman Musa, has expressed strong disapproval of the conduct exhibited by Ukrainian athletes at the 2025 Karate 1-Youth League championship in Spain on April 6.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Musa called for sanctions against Ukraine, including a possible ban from age grade tournaments. He said:

"All the athletes involved in the incident especially Yevhenii Melnyk, should be banned to set an example and discourage such behaviour."

"A few years ago, an Egyptian athlete refused to shake hands with an Israeli opponent. We must learn to separate sports from politics."

"We all witnessed North and South Korean athletes posing together for photos during the 2024 Tokyo Olympics. That spirit of sportsmanship should be instilled in the younger generation as well."

