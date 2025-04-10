Galatasaray Vice President says five top Premier League clubs are interested in Victor Osimhen ahead of this summer

The Super Eagles forward has scored 28 goals and five assists in 32 matches for Galatasaray this season

Osimhen’s decision on his future is expected in April

Galatasaray’s Vice President, Abdullah Kavukcu, has offered fresh insight into the future of Victor Osimhen amid intense interest from Premier League giants.

The 26-year-old Nigerian striker, who joined the Turkish champions on loan from Napoli in September, has taken the Super Lig by storm this season.

Victor Osimhen is attracting interest in England, but Galatasaray VP believes the Nigerian can extend his stay at the Turkish club. Photo by Seskim Photo

Source: Getty Images

Despite early speculation that Osimhen was destined for a big-money move to England, he chose Galatasaray in a surprise switch to Turkey and has been one of the best players in the league so far.

According to Transfermarkt, the 2023 CAF Player of the Year has lived up to expectations, netting 28 goals and supplying five assists in 32 appearances for Galatasaray as they push for the league and Cup double.

Kavukcu disclosed that Osimhen’s next move could be announced soon, but stressed that staying at Galatasaray isn’t out of the question.

“Osimhen will announce his decision in April. At the moment, five of the world’s top clubs are interested in him. His arrival here was a dream – he came, and for now, he is playing with us,” he told Daily Mirror.

Premier League giants on Osimhen alert

Osimhen has drawn attention from top Premier League clubs including Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Liverpool. PSG and Newcastle United are also reportedly in the race. However, a deal won’t be straightforward.

Osimhen has been Galatasaray's leader on the pitch following the absence of club captain Mauro Icardi, who picked up a long-term injury last year. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Manchester United, in particular, are reportedly reconsidering their pursuit due to Osimhen’s high salary demands.

ESPN reports that the Nigerian could command wages of up to £9.4 million per year after tax, a figure that might be too big for Man United's new financial strategy under INEOS.

Despite this, interest in the striker remains strong, as Chelsea and Arsenal continue to monitor the situation closely, particularly with their need for a proven goalscorer ahead of the next season.

No talks yet, but Galatasaray hopeful

Kavukcu maintained that no formal discussions have been held with Osimhen yet, as the club remains focused on securing the league title.

“Although we are focused on winning the title, we have not had direct discussions with Victor yet,” he said.

He also stressed Galatasaray’s reputation as a top club, noting that Osimhen’s initial decision to join proves that they are a serious destination.

“His stay at Galatasaray is not as impossible as it may seem.”

As the season nears its end, Osimhen's next move will remain one of the summer’s biggest stories, whether he stays in Turkey or makes a high-profile switch to England.

Galatasaray frown at Osimhen’s lifestyle

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen has been urged to exercise restraint with his lifestyle as Galatasaray head into a decisive moment of the season with the title race against Fenerbahce heating up.

Osimhen has gotten into trouble quite a few times in his career, including training ground outbursts and nightclub incidents during his time at Napoli and an Instagram Live rant with the national team.

Turkish pundit Rasim Ozan Kutahyali has warned the Nigerian forward to be careful of his lifestyle off the field as Galatasaray enter a decisive moment of the season.

