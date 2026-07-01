For many Africans living abroad, the dream of building a better life often comes with unexpected responsibilities.

One of the most difficult challenges families face is dealing with the financial burden that follows the death of a loved one, especially when repatriation, burial arrangements, and other funeral expenses are involved.

This is what influenced the creation of Diaspora Insurance, a company dedicated to providing funeral insurance solutions tailored specifically to Africans living overseas.



Source: UGC

How Diaspora Insurance began

Founded in 2012, Diaspora Insurance was born from the real-life struggles faced by diasporans who couldn’t afford to repatriate loved ones or fund dignified funerals.

What started as a passion-driven initiative to address the problem of having to beg money from strangers in order to fund funerals has since grown into a global insurance provider serving thousands of individuals and families across multiple continents.

Headquartered in Birmingham, United Kingdom, Diaspora Insurance’s mission is to deliver affordable insurance solutions that guarantee Diasporans peace of mind whilst protecting themselves, their families and their dignity. They exist to positively impact Diasporas’ realities by providing bespoke insurance solutions to Diasporas worldwide.

Serving Africans across the world

Today, the company provides funeral insurance to Africans residing in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, China, countries across Europe, and the Middle East.

These services are available to people from more than 40 African nations, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe, and South Africa.

One of the key reasons for its growing appeal is the simplicity of its funeral insurance plans. Unlike many traditional insurance products, applicants can enjoy guaranteed acceptance without undergoing medical examinations.

The company also offers immediate cash payouts following proof of death, helping families access funds quickly when they need them most.

“The funds were deposited in our account while the director was still at home,” – Said a representative from the Chakafa family in the United Kingdom, expressing gratitude for receiving financial aid instantly. Dr Sibert Mandega, Executive Director at Diaspora Insurance, visited the family upon receiving the claims request to offer condolences and provide support during difficult times.

The best part about DI policies is that the coverage can be customised to meet individual family needs and is available in major currencies such as the British Pound, US Dollar, Euro, and Australian dollar.

What makes Diaspora Insurance different?

Diaspora Insurance was created to address the limitations of traditional support systems often used during bereavement.

While burial societies, stokvels, and peer-funding arrangements may provide some assistance, they can also come with delays and uncertainty.

Diaspora Insurance offers what it describes as a regulated and reliable financial safety net designed to help families navigate difficult moments with dignity. They are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK.

Its products feature guaranteed acceptance, worldwide protection, and flexible cover options tailored to the needs of diasporans and their relatives back home.

Funeral cover designed for diasporans

Diaspora Insurance's flagship funeral insurance product is designed to cover expenses associated with burial, repatriation, cremation, and other related costs.

Beneficiaries receive cash payouts directly, allowing families to make decisions that best suit their circumstances.

Another offering is the Group Funeral Scheme, which allows members to protect themselves abroad while enjoying group rates, guaranteed acceptance, permanent cash cover, worldwide protection, and immediate cash payouts upon confirmation of death.

Diaspora Insurance coverage structure

The products are flexible, with different cover amounts to suit different budgets and the needs of their customers. You can add as many children as you can to the policy.

Their packages range from £/€2, 500 to £/€20, 000 for lives in the UK and Europe and US$/AUS$2, 500 to US$/AUS$30, 000 for lives in the USA and Australia.

Diaspora Insurance in the community

Not only does Diaspora Insurance impact positively to the Africans in the diaspora through its funeral insurance, but it also positively impacts through community engagements in the United Kingdom, Europe, USA, Canada and Australia. They support organisations like Igbo Cultural and Support Network UK (ICSN), Central Associations of Nigerians in the UK (CANUK), United Nigeria Welfare Association (UNIWA) and Yoruba of Nottingham, Nottinghamshire (YONN). These organisations bring together Nigerians in the diaspora so that they stay connected and preserve their Nigerian culture.

If you are a Diasporan or have a loved one living abroad, visit our website to generate a free quote today - https://diasporainsurance.com/funeralcover/ OR https://di-vcard.trustshade.online/card/nigeria-influencers-vcard

You can also speak to our Sales Advisor at +44 121 295 1116 (UK) | +353 61 657 005 (EU) | +‎1 (707) 205-3868 (US) | +‎61 8 7666 1187 (AUS) or WhatsApp us - +44 770 383 8304

Source: Legit.ng