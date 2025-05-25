Athletes participating in the Men's 10,000m final at the ongoing National Sports Festival ran the race in near-total darkness

Power failure disrupted the event on Saturday night, as fans have continued to condemn the chaotic scenario

The entire track and field was shrouded in darkness as athletes struggled to run, as seen in a viral video

Athletes were forced to compete in near-total darkness when the floodlights at the newly renovated MKO Abiola Stadium failed during the National Sports Festival.

The incident occurred on Saturday night during the Men's 10,000m final as the facility suddenly turned into a blackout.

Cameras captured the scenario, showing the track and field shrouded in darkness as athletes struggled to run, as seen in a viral video per Diary TV.

Power fails at the MKO Abiola Stadium during the National Sports Festival. Photo: MobilePunch.

Source: Twitter

A journalist at the scene described the situation as “disgraceful” and “hazardous,” saying:

"The stadium lights cut out during the 10,000m final at the National Sports Festival.

"Athletes had to run in the dark. This is intolerable in 2025. Those responsible must face consequences—such oversight is unacceptable at a national event.”

The MKO Abiola Stadium, upgraded with public funds, was touted to showcase the government’s dedication to sports development.

Fans have taken to X to react to the footage:

@eimeekay said:

"As sad as it is, it’s definitely an accurate representation of the state of the nation."

@ShollzAsaaju added:

"They will tell u they are not to be punished for technical glitches."

@richardegabou

"Who will hold those responsible? It's a shame that in 2025, the lights all go off for minutes, while athletes are running."

LekanOmoboye wrote:

"E go better - Statement used to cage people and keep them hopeful for million years to come. We no serious for Nigeria."

@akaimoh posited:

"See newly recontracted stadium. una leave state were get everything to host the event carry am give unprepared folks"

In a separate incident, chaos broke out on Tuesday afternoon at the Alake Sports Complex in Ijeja, Abeokuta, one of the venues for the 2024 National Sports Festival, when a fire erupted.

Eyewitnesses reported that a diesel truck delivering fuel to the complex’s generator ignited, producing heavy smoke and sparking panic among athletes and spectators.

The fire, which started shortly after 3pm, disrupted events and raised concerns about potential injuries.

Nathaniel Mobolade, SSI Media, National Sports Festival, Ogun State, issued a statement per Premium Times:

“A fire broke out at the Alake Sports Complex, host of the indoor games for the ongoing National Sports Festival in Abeokuta.

"No casualties were reported, as the driver managed to move the truck away from the venue.

The truck was supplying diesel to the generator powering the complex. State Fire Service personnel promptly contained the situation.”

Mother, daughter win medals

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lagos State athletes Ronke Olarinoye and her daughter, Florence Olarinoye, won medals in the weightlifting event.

Ronke claimed gold in the women’s 45kg weight class with a lift of 65kg and secured bronze in the total (140kg), finishing second overall in her category.

Esther Amarachi Chijoke of the Invited Junior Athletes (IJA) captured two gold medals in the Clean and total with a lift of 82kg and 146kg, respectively

