Chelsea and Real Betis prepare for Wednesday’s Conference League final amid concerns over fan violence

Clashes erupted in Wroclaw between Chelsea and Real Betis fans, prompting police intervention with tear gas

The Blues chances of winning the competition have been boosted with the return to fitness of some of their top players

On Tuesday evening, chaotic scenes broke out in Wroclaw, Poland, as fans of Chelsea and Real Betis clashed with local police, prompting a strong security response.

What started as a peaceful build-up to the UEFA Conference League final between both set of fans at the city centre quickly turned violent.

Chelsea supporters arrived in Poland early for the Conference League final before clashing with their Real Betis counterparts. Photo by Mateusz Slodkowski

Source: Getty Images

According to a report from The Mirror, police were seen using tear gas to disperse the crowds.

In one widely circulated video, fans, some wearing Chelsea colours, were filmed throwing objects, including chairs, while officers moved in to control the situation.

Authorities were forced to intervene after peaceful fan gatherings devolved into conflict in the city's main square.

The reason behind the escalation remains unclear, but several people online expressed concern about the behaviour of some fans and the need for tighter security in such high-profile matches.

Final preparation overshadowed by violence

Chelsea and Real Betis are set to face off in the final on Wednesday evening, but the pre-match atmosphere has now been disrupted by these disturbing scenes.

Polish police were called in to intervene as Chelsea and Real Betis clashed a night before the Conference League final. Photo by Sergei Gapon

Source: Getty Images

Both clubs had earlier held open training sessions and pre-match press conferences, focusing on the significance of the final.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca emphasised the importance of the match, saying:

“We did something important by qualifying for the Champions League, but if we want to confirm that we are becoming an important club again, we need to win this final.”

The Blues, who beat Swedish side Djurgardens in the semifinals, are eyeing their first Conference League title, while Real Betis, who eliminated Fiorentina, are also aiming for European glory.

Team news and predictions

Chelsea welcome back striker Nicolas Jackson from suspension ahead of the Conference League final against Real Betis, The Standard reports.

Jackson, who missed the last two Premier League games after receiving a red card, is expected to lead the line for Maresca’s men in the final.

Coach Maresca has also confirmed that Filip Jorgensen will start in goal, continuing his role as Chelsea’s preferred keeper in the competition.

In defence, Trevoh Chalobah may return to the starting lineup, while Reece James’s availability remains in question due to recent injury concerns. Malo Gusto could start if the club captain is rested.

For Real Betis, the earlier end to their LaLiga campaign gives them a slight edge in rest and recovery ahead of the final.

With key players like Marc Guiu and Christopher Nkunku returning to fitness for Chelsea, both teams head into Wednesday’s clash with strong squads and now, a heightened sense of urgency following off-field unrest.

Maresca fires shots at Chelsea critics

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Maresca went expletive on critics after Chelsea secured UEFA Champions League football for the 2025/2026 season on the final day of the Premier League 2024/25 season.

The Blues confirmed their fourth spot after beating Nottingham Forest 1-0 at the City Ground thanks to Levi Colwill's second-half goal on the season's final day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng