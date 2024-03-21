The Nigerian men's 4x100m relay team defeated Ghana to win gold at the ongoing All Africa Games in Ghana

A Nigerian man, who was at the stadium when Nigeria won the race mocked Ghanaians for losing to Nigeria in both women's and men's relay race

He said Nigeria is the number one country while telling Ghanaians to sit down, describing their performance as disgraceful

Accra, Ghana - A Nigerian man has made jest of Ghanaians after they lost the 4x100m men's relay race to their West African neighbour, Nigeria at the ongoing All African Games.

The excited man shouted Nigeria, Nigeria, Nigeria, number one after it was confirmed that the Nigerian team won the gold medal.

While showing the sad faces of Ghanaians at the stadium, he asked “Ghana, where are you? Ghana where are you.”

The Ghanaians, who thought they had won the race and started dancing went quiet after the scoreboard confirmed Nigeria as the winner of the race.

The scoreboard showed that the Nigerian team beat the Ghanaian team to emerge first in the competition.

“Nigeria, Nigeria, Nigeria, number one. Ghana, where are you? Ghana where are you? Talk make I hear you. Sit down. Male and female number one.

“You have disgraced yourselves. Sit down, sit down, sit down.”

The Nigerian quartet finished the race in 38.41 seconds to snatch the gold from Ghana, who won it in Morocco in 2019, Xinhua reported.

Ghana came in second with a time of 38.43 seconds to receive the silver, as fellow West African country Liberia grabbed bronze, finishing in 38.73 seconds.

Nigerian sprinter Alaba Akintola said:

"Ghana beat us five years ago in Morocco, and I can not endure another defeat from Ghana, so I was even ready to pull a hamstring so that we could beat them, and that is what happened,"

