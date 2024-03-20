Tobi Amusan, world record holder, has done what she knows how to do best, making Nigeria proud as she clinched her third consecutive African Games title

Amusan on Wednesday, won gold in the women’s 100m race at the ongoing African Games in Accra, Ghana

Interestingly, Faith Osamuyi of Nigeria missed out on a podium finish as she ran 13.77 seconds in 4th place

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Tobi Amusan has won the gold medal in the women’s 100-meter hurdles at the 2024 African Games in Ghana.

Tobi Amusan clinched Gold in the finals of the Women’s 100m Hurdles at the ongoing 13th African Games in Accra, Ghana. Photo credit: @MakingOfChamps

Source: Twitter

The world record holder clocked 12.89 seconds to finish way ahead of her competitors at the University of Ghana stadium, Accra, on Wednesday, March 20.

A new Olympic Movement @MakingOfChamps confirmed the development in a post shared on its X account on Wednesday evening, March 20.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

@MakingOfChamps tweeted:

"World Record holder Tobi Amusan, won GOLD in the women’s 100mH final at the ongoing African Games in Accra, Ghana, completing a hat-trick of African Games titles over 100mH!

Amusan defeated Sidonie Fiadanantsoa of Madagascar who ran at time of 13.19 seconds to finish 2nd.

The victory was Amusan’s third consecutive African Games title. The 26-year-old earlier won gold in the 2015 African Games in Brazzaville and in Rabat 2019, The Cable reported.

Nigerians react as Tobi Amusan wins gold

Nigerians are excited over Tobi Amusan's win at the . Legit.ng captured some of their reactions on X.

@femiesan3726 tweeted:

"Naija Behold your daughter…."

@TheRoseAkai tweeted:

"A Queen! ."

@Bewithfran tweeted:

"Another Gold in women's Relay."

@Tumoski01 tweeted:

"Normal Level ✨."

@Emmyfolowosele tweeted:

"What a race."

Falcons cruise past Uganda 2–0

Similarly, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's Under-20 women's football squad, the Falconets, defeated Uganda by two goals to nil to progress to the final of the ongoing All Africa Games women's football competition in Ghana.

Two goals from Okah Adaobi and Chiamaka Okwuchukwu sealed the Falconets' place in the final.

This was contained in a post shared by @NGSuper_Falcons on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, March 18.

Okah opened the scoring in the 74th minute while Okwuchukwu doubled the lead in the 89th minute.

The victory in Cape Coast has given Nigeria’s female team the pole position to defend their gold.

Source: Legit.ng