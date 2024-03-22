Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Egypt is currently leading in the medal tally with a total of 156, 91 of which are gold as the 13th All-African Games entered their second week in Ghana.

Team Nigeria is leading behind Egypt as Tobi Amusan, other athletes clinched gold at the ongoing All-African Games in Ghana. Photo credit: @MakingOfChamps

All African Games: Egypt and Nigeria dominate the medal chart

The Games are being held in Accra, Kumasi, and Cape Coast, and will climax on Sunday, March 24.

As reported by African News, 4000 elite athletes from fifty-five African countries are participating in the event, competing in twenty-nine sports disciplines.

Egypt is maintaining its lead at the medal ranking table of the ongoing All-African Games. Nigeria and South Africa are second and third respectively.

Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume clinched gold

Nigeria came second on the chart after making a clean sweep in the Relays at the event.

Also, on Thursday night, March 21, Nigeria’s Ese Brume clinched gold in the women’s long jump event of the African Games, jumping a record 6.92 meters to defend her title in Accra.

The top 10 countries with the highest gold medals

From the list of countries with the highest medals at the event compiled by The Cable, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa as of Friday, March 22, secured the top position.

However, Ghana is trailing behind, clinching the 6th position on the chart with 11 medals.

Top 10 countries with gold medals at the 13th African Games in Ghana. With a few hours to go, can Nigeria topple Egypt? Below is a list of the top 10 countries with gold medals at the African games:

1. Egypt: 94

2. Nigeria: 37

3. South Africa: 29

4. Algeria: 24

5. Tunisia: 18

6. Ghana: 11

7. Morocco: 7

8. Mauritius: 7

9. Eritrea: 7

10. Kenya. 6

Tobi Amusan wins gold in 100m hurdles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tobi Amusan won the gold medal in the women’s 100-meter hurdles at the 2024 African Games in Ghana.

The world record holder clocked 12.89 seconds to finish way ahead of her competitors at the University of Ghana stadium, Accra, on Wednesday, March 20.

A new Olympic Movement @MakingOfChamps confirmed the development in a post shared on its X account on Wednesday evening, March 20.

