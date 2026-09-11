A viral clip circulating on Nigerian social media alleged that veteran actor Olaiya Igwe was battling a serious illness

Social media users on X and Instagram flagged the footage as recycled content, raising questions about its true origin

Olaiya Igwe has since spoken out, addressing the claims and revealing the surprising truth behind the video

A video showing veteran Yoruba actor Ebun Oloyede, popularly known as Olaiya Igwe, being helped into a building while walking with difficulty went viral on Thursday, 10 September 2026, with claims that the actor was gravely ill and could no longer walk on his own.

The post spread quickly across Nigerian social media platforms, with the accompanying narrative suggesting his health had deteriorated significantly. Many users expressed concern, while others shared the content, amplifying the story further.

Rumour about Olaiya Igwe battling health issues surfaces, Legit.ng shares fact-check

Source: Instagram

What checks revealed about the clip

Investigations by Legit.ng found no official statements from the actor or anyone close to him confirming any health challenges. Neither Olaiya Igwe nor his colleagues published any posts indicating he was ill.

Several social media users on both X and Instagram were sceptical from the outset, with several flagging the clip as footage lifted from a film the actor had worked on rather than real-life documentation of a health crisis.

Legit.ng fact-checks rumour of Olaiya Igwe battling health issues, Photo credit@olaiyaigwe

Source: Instagram

Olaiya Igwe sets the record straight

The actor himself addressed the situation in a recent interview, stating clearly that he is in good health. He confirmed that the video in question was taken from a movie scene in which he played the role of a sick man who had just returned from hospital and needed assistance getting into his home.

Speaking in Yoruba, Olaiya Igwe explained that as a seasoned and versatile performer, he committed fully to the role to make the scene as convincing as possible, which is precisely why the footage appeared so believable to viewers who encountered it out of context.

The actor extended gratitude to those who reached out with concern and well-wishes. However, he was equally blunt about those who appeared to celebrate the rumours, stating that he had directed an angel of death towards anyone who wished him harm.

Here is the Instagram video of the actor speaking about his health below:

Why Olaiya Igwe prostrated to MC Oluomo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Olaiya Igwe became a beneficiary of former National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) MC Oluomo's benevolence.

A video showed the emotional moment Oluomo gifted the actor a new Benz. Olaiya, who was surprised by the gift, ran to catch up with Oluomo, fell to the floor in prostration, and rolled around.

Source: Legit.ng