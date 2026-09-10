A Nigerian man who runs a phone-charging shop filmed a humorous video inside his busy shop lined with shelves of wired, charging devices

He argued in the clip that his prayers about NEPA, Nigeria's power authority, could never be the same as those of ordinary Nigerians

The TikTok video went viral for its delivery and the relatable frustration Nigerians feel over the country's chronic power supply problems

A Nigerian man who owns a phone-charging shop has gone viral on TikTok after filming a funny video inside his shop, making the case that his prayers about electricity can never match those of an average Nigerian.

Posted by @charlesbosss on TikTok, the clip shows the man standing inside what appears to be a busy charging or electronics repair shop, with shelves packed full of wired devices and blinking lights filling the background behind him.

Man who charges devices speaks about his business. Photo credit: @Charlie/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Why His NEPA Prayer Points Are Different

Speaking in an informal tone peppered with Pidgin English, the man directed his message at anyone who might share the same prayer points about NEPA, the Nigerian electricity authority, with him.

His argument was simple: the moment you looked at his shop overflowing with phones and gadgets all plugged in and drawing power, it became obvious that he benefitted from lack of power supply in the area

"Now which kind prayer where you get concerning NEPA and which kind prayer where you feel me?" he asked, gesturing around at the shelves behind him.

Charging Business Thrives on Nigeria's Power Crisis

The video taps into one of the most persistent frustrations in Nigerian daily life.

Nigeria's electricity grid has long struggled to meet demand, with millions of households and businesses experiencing prolonged outages on a regular basis.

For entrepreneurs like the man in the video, however, that same crisis has created a steady stream of customers who need their phones and devices topped up.

See the post below:

Man uses solar for charging business

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a solar installer mister6_solar posted a TikTok video explaining the true power demands of running a phone charging business.

He demonstrated that 16 power banks and 9 phones running simultaneously can draw around 300 watts of electricity.

Source: Legit.ng