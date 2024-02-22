Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and basketball.

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) is making last-minute attempts for D’Tigers to play in the Afrobasket qualifiers window.

Legit.ng reports that the contest is scheduled for this coming weekend.

Nigeria’s D’Tigers could still honour their Afrobasket qualifying matches. Photo credit: Gregory Shamus

Source: Getty Images

D'Tigers is the Nigerian men’s national basketball team.

Apart from emerging Afrobasket champions in 2015, D'Tigers have finished as runners-up on four different occasions while claiming the bronze three other times.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Recall that on Wednesday, February 21, it was announced that despite several 2020 Olympians committing, D’Tigers would forfeit the AfroBasket qualifiers window "due to lack of funds from government".

It is understood that the NBBF, led by Musa Kida, waded in immediately as many Nigerians were taken aback by the development.

According to a tweet late on Wednesday night, February 21, on the official page of the D'Tigers, the federation is aiming to finalise a roster and gather funds in time to play in the Afrobasket qualifiers.

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng