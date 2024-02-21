The Nigerian Communications Commission directed MTN, Glo and other telecommunication networks to block Binance

The new directive came amid a report that the government is contemplating blocking Binance and similar companies

This is as the naira continues to fall, reaching a new low on Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over three years of experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has ordered telecom companies to restrict access to Binance and other cryptocurrency companies' websites.

The Nigerian Communications Commission directed MTN, Glo and other telecommunications network to block Binance. Photo Credit: Sean Anthony Eddy, Alistair Berg

Source: Getty Images

The telcos received a directive from the commission today, a reputable source in the telecom sector revealed to BusinessDay.

This came after earlier report that the Nigerian government is contemplating blocking the online platforms of Binance and other cryptocurrency companies to prevent alleged manipulation of the foreign exchange market and illicit financial transfers.

This came as the naira reached an all-time low of N1,815 to a dollar on the black market due to the recent unprecedented depreciation of the Nigerian currency.

On Tuesday, traders in the black market told legit.ng that they sold the naira for N1,830 per dollar.

Premium Times reported that digital asset platforms are also frequently used to manipulate FX values by creating fictitious transactions that either drive up or down values, according to law enforcement authorities.

More details later...

Source: Legit.ng