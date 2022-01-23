Nigerian engineers have been advised to partner with the federal government for the rapid infrastructural development of the country

The advice was given by President Muhammadu Buhari who was represented at an event organised by the Nigerian Society of Engineers

Former President Goodluck Jonathan who was the special guest of honour also urged Nigerian engineers to work with state governors in implementing their ideas

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has charged Nigerian engineers to partner with the federal government for the rapid infrastructural development of the country.

The president said this on Saturday, January 22 during the investiture ceremony of the 33rd national president and chairman-in-council of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engineer Tasiu Sa’ad Gidari-Wudil, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Former President Jonathan flanked on his immediate right by Engr Tasiu Sa’ad Gidari-Wudil, among others at the event. Photo credit: Austin Ekeinde

The president, who was the distinguished guest of honour and represented by the minister of science and technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, said:

“If we must make progress as a nation, the government and Nigerian engineers must partner together for the rapid infrastructural development of the country.”

Onu, an engineer, told the audience his administration has made significant progress in the infrastructural development of the country.

The governor of Borno state, Babagana Umara Zulum, FNSE, a professor of soil and water engineering, delivered the keynote address.

Speaking on “Infrastructural Development in a Stressed Economy – the case of Borno state,’ the governor referenced several cases in his state and lamented that the poor quality of materials often used by engineers in construction was detrimental to the infrastructural development of the country.

To remedy the situation, he urged Nigerian engineers to see the need to strengthen their involvement and professional involvement in the infrastructural development of Nigeria.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan who was the special guest of honour at the event agreed with the submissions of Zulum and charged Nigerian engineers to work with governors in implementing the infrastructural development of the country.

He also lamented over the frequent collapse of buildings in the country, stressing that it does not speak well of the integrity and quality of Nigeria's engineering.

Jonathan charged Nigerian engineers on renewable energy and review of Nigeria’s engineering curriculum.

His words:

“If we diligently apply ourselves to developing alternative and renewable energy sources, we will become a force to be reckoned with in this regard, considering that we have abundant all-year-round sunshine, several kilometres of ocean coastline, and different bodies of water with significant waves, currents, and wind.”

He also advised the NSE to:

“Pay special attention to the teaching of engineering in schools to ensure that its curriculum is constantly retooled in tune with the changing needs of modern society.”

He described the new NSE president as:

“An engineer with years of experience at this time to move the society forward. It is a good thing that the person taking charge today to lead NSE is an accomplished electrical engineer, with a knack for innovation.”

The former president thanked the NSE for inviting him to their events, saying:

“This is the second time in barely one and a half months that I would be taking part in NSE events, here in Abuja. The first time was in December 2021, where I was represented at my younger brother, Azibaola Robert's investiture as honorary Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (FNSE).

“I know that the society was inspired to honour Mr. Robert because of his considerable contributions to the development of engineering and the technological development of Nigeria through the activities of Zeetin Engineering, which he founded.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the ceremony, the founder of Zeetin Engineering, Azibaola Robert, FNSE, welcomed the new NSE president on board.

While congratulating Gidari-Wudil, Robert charged him, during his tenure, to throw his weight behind regulation on materials, code of practice in engineering, amongst others.

He urged the new NSE president:

“To give energy and bite to the practice of mechanical engineering, to create things in the automobile, aeronautic, electrical, renewable energies, and more. It is only this way that Nigeria can become a force at the world stage.”

How the NSE honoured Robert as a Fellow

Recall that the NSE on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, honoured Robert, a popular lawyer, and entrepreneur, as a Fellow.

The investiture ceremony was superintended by the immediate past president and chairman in council of the NSE, Engineer Babagana Mohammed at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Speaking after his recognition by the NSE, Robert charged the government and wealthy Nigerians to improve on the infrastructural development of the country by investing in the purchase of machines that make machines, rather than spending their money on intangible things.

Zeetin Engineering to produce electric cars, heavy-duty equipment in Nigeria

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the multi-billion naira Zeetin Engineering factory is already preparing to produce car engines and electric cars.

The engineering firm has acquired and installed the most sophisticated production machines (CNCs, Plasmas, 5Axis Milling, Lathes, etc) in the metal works industry in Nigeria.

Speaking to journalists during a tour of the facility, Robert said he has been able to invest his personal funds totaling about N3.5 billion in setting up the place.

Source: Legit.ng