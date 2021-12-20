Tottenham vs Liverpool EPL clash ended in an epic 2-2 draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Harry Kane and Heung-Min were both on target for Spurs, with Jota and Robertson scoring for Liverpool

Robertson went from hero to zero as he was sent off in the second half just minutes after handing the Reds the lead

The result leaves the Reds three points behind leaders Man City who mauled struggling Newcastle 4-0

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Premier League meeting ended in a 2-2 draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, December 19.

Jurgen Klopp's men were unable to see off Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Photo by Julian Finney.

Source: Getty Images

The Reds were desperate to use the clash to close the gap on leaders Man City as the title race hots up.

However, Spurs, who were returning to action for the first time in weeks after they were hit by the COVID-19 crisis held them to a frustrating draw.

Harry Kane handed the hosts the lead with a clinical finish from Tanguy Ndombele's excellent through ball in the 13th minute before Diogo Jota restored parity for the visitors in the 35th minute.

Both Heung-Min Son and Dele Alli had glorious chances to find the back of the net but missed big openings.

The second half of the match was as electrifying as the first, with Andrew Robertson handing Liverpool the lead for the first time in the 69th minute.

However, Heung-Min made it 2-2 for Spurs five minutes later, before things went from bad to worse for Liverpool after Robertson was sent off.

The tie eventually finished 2-2, with the Reds falling three points behind leaders, Man City who hammered Newcastle United 4-0 in their own EPL outing.

