Manchester City were at their best during their trip to Newcastle as they secured a comfortable win

The victory was a record-breaking one for Man City as Pep Guardiola's men set three new records

The records include most top-flight wins as the 4-1 victory at St James Park was Man City's 34th in 2021

Man City's Sunday, December 19, Premier League meeting with Newcastle United saw records tumble as Pep Guardiola's charges set three incredible records.

Man City were at their best during their trip to Newcastle as they secured a comfortable win.

Source: Getty Images

MCity, as is the norm with them were completely ruthless during the encounter as they hammered the relegation-threatened side 4-0 at St. James Park.

The reigning English champions were dominant from the blow of the whistle and took the lead inside just five minutes of action through Ruben Dias.

Joao Cancelo made it 2-0 three minutes before the half-hour mark as the visitors headed into the break with the advantage.

The second half of the match saw City pick from where they left, with both Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling finding the back of the net to seal a comfortable win for the visitors.

The result was enough to cement the Citizens' lead on the summit of the log with 44 points.

But just more than that, the result also afforded City a place in history books as they broke three longstanding records.

New records set by Man City

1. The victory was City's 34th of 2021 in the EPL, the most by any side since 1982 when Liverpool set their own of 33 under Bob Paisley.

2. Guardiola's City, meanwhile, have also broken their own record for most goals in a single calendar year, having already scored 106 goals with two more matches left for the club to wrap the year.

3. Additionally, the Etihad-based side also picked up their 18th away league win of the season, breaking Tottenham's 61-year record for most top-flight victories on the road.

Chelsea stumble at Wolves

Earlier, Legit.ng reported Wolves vs Chelsea EPL meeting saw the Blues drop points at Molineux after they were forced to a 0-0 draw.

Daniel Pondence thought he had broken the tie's deadlock in the first half but his effort was ruled out for offside.

The draw left the Blues six points off leaders Man City who saw off Newcastle at St. James Park.

