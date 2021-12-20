Newcastle vs Man City saw the visitors secure a 4-0 comfortable win at St. James Park to remain top of EPL

Pep Guardiola's men scored twice in either half to secure a convincing win against a struggling Newcastle side

Man City will now shift focus to their upcoming meeting with Leicester on Sunday, December 26

Man City have stretched their lead at the top of the Premier League standings to four points after stunning struggling Newcastle United 4-0 at St. James Park on Sunday, December 19.

Pep Guardiola's men scored twice in either half to sink a helpless Newcastle side. Photo: Getty Images.

City came into the match off an impressive run of form that saw them thrash Leeds United 7-0 in their last EPL outing.

The win saw them lay a marker for the title challenge as rivals Liverpool and Chelsea keep pace.

Pep Guardiola's charges went on to build on the momentum during their trip to Newcastle as they secured a comfortable win away from home.

The Citizens were dominant from the blow of the whistle and took the lead within just five minutes of action through Ruben Dias.

Joao Cancelo doubled the advantage before the half-hour mark as City went into the break with the advantage.

The second half of the match saw City pick from where they left, with Riyad Mahrez making it 3-0 in the 64th minute after finishing off the ball expertly.

Raheem Sterling put the game beyond the hosts with four minutes left on the clock as City sealed a comfortable win away from home.

The win saw City stretch their lead at the top of the log to four points pending the outcome of Liverpool's meeting with Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea falter in title race

Earlier, Legit.ng reported Chelsea's Premier League title hopes have suffered a massive blow after being held to a 0-0 disappointing draw against Wolves.

The Blues were hoping to return to winning ways after dropping points against Everton in their last outing.

However, Thomas Tuchel's charges were unable to redeem themselves during their trip to Molineux on Sunday, December 19, as they fired blanks to settle for a barren draw.

