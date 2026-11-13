Prominent Plateau State political figures gathered in Jos to unanimously back President Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid

Former governors Simon Lalong and Joshua Dariye were among key voices at the Arewa for Asiwaju stakeholders' meeting

A4A Director General Muhammad Badaru Abubakar called on Northern Nigeria to give Tinubu overwhelming support at the polls

A coalition of prominent Plateau State political figures has thrown its weight behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election in 2027, unanimously adopting him and other All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates at a high-level meeting held in Jos.

The endorsement brought together former governors, former ministers, former senators, former House of Representatives members, former commissioners and local government chairmen from across the state.

Former governors Simon Lalong and Joshua Dariye back Tinubu for 2027. Photo credit: Arewa for Asiwaju (A4A)

Source: UGC

Edwin Olofu Head, Media Relations Arewa for Asiwaju (A4A) said the endorsement came through a voice vote, was organised by Arewa for Asiwaju (A4A).

Olofu made this known in a statement issued and made availabe to Legit.ng on Friday, November 13, 2026.

Lalong and Dariye back Tinubu

Former Plateau State Governor and Deputy Chairman of the A4A Board of Trustees, Senator Simon Lalong, chaired the meeting.

He said those present were convinced that President Tinubu remained committed to Nigeria's development and that keeping him in office would speed up socio-economic growth across the country.

Former Governor Chief Joshua Dariye also spoke at the gathering, crediting the Tinubu administration for what he described as meaningful contributions to Plateau State and Nigeria as a whole.

Dariye argued that the president deserved a second term to build on his existing record.

Badaru calls on the North to reciprocate

Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, Director General of A4A and former Governor of Jigawa State, urged Northern Nigeria to demonstrate equity and political fairness by delivering strong support for Tinubu in 2027.

He said the commitment shown by Plateau stakeholders at the meeting was a significant step towards bolstering APC's chances both in the state and across the broader northern region.

"Northern Nigeria should reciprocate the spirit of equity, fairness and political inclusion by giving President Tinubu overwhelming support in 2027," Badaru said.

He expressed confidence that the political will on display in Jos would eventually translate into millions of votes for Tinubu and other APC candidates when Nigerians go to the polls.

The meeting closed with participants reaffirming A4A's commitment to grassroots mobilisation and coordinated campaign efforts ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng