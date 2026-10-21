Mexico's Chargé d'affaires delivered the agrément to Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, formally clearing Reno Omokri for the ambassadorial role

Omokri's accreditation covers four countries: Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua

Nigerians on social media congratulated Omokri on the appointment, with many expressing confidence in his representation

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Mexico has formally accepted Reno Omokri as Nigeria's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Mexican States, completing a key diplomatic step that brings him closer to taking up the posting.

Legit.ng reports that President Bola Tinubu sent 32 ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for confirmation, including high-profile figures such as Reno Omokri, Femi Fani-Kayode, and former governors and first ladies from various states.

Reno Omokri will represent Nigeria in Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Photo credit: Reno Omokri

Source: Facebook

The Chargé d'affaires of the Embassy of the United Mexican States in Abuja, Mr José Manuel Briseño Flores, delivered the agrément from the Mexican government to the Director of Protocol at Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Babagana Wakil, in Abuja.

Omokri announced the development personally via his X handle @renoomokri on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

"To God Be The Glory, The Chargé d'affaires of the Embassy of the United Mexican States in Abuja, @EmbaMexNig, Mr José Manuel Briseño Flores, Today In Abuja Delivered The Agrément From The Government of the United Mexican States Accepting Me, Bemigho Reno Omokri, to s as Ambassador Extraordinaire and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the United Mexican States."

Beyond Mexico, Omokri's appointment carries concurrent accreditation to Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua, giving him diplomatic responsibility across four Latin American countries.

An agrément is the formal consent given by a receiving country before a foreign government officially sends its ambassador, making its delivery a required milestone before Omokri can take up his duties in Mexico City.

Reactions to Omokri's clearance

The announcement drew congratulatory messages from Nigerians on social media.

@juicynews4you wrote:

"You have ways been a worthy ambassador of Nigeria, even without the official bestowment. But now, you can fully embrace the tag. Congratulations to a great son and patriotic representative of Nigeria."

@niyiAgboola1 said:

"Congratulations, @renoomokri, on this remarkable diplomatic appointment as Nigeria's Ambassador to Mexico, with concurrent accreditation to Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. May God grant you wisdom, strength, and success as you serve our great nation. To God be the glory!"

@FearGunn added:

"Congratulations, Ambassador Omokri. Nigerians are confident of great representation during your time. May the very cordial relationships between our countries continue to thrive and endure under your leadership."

Not all responses were without reservation. @Militov8yl noted:

"Finally, after so many months. It's a pity you just have a few months to represent our dear country in Mexico cause after May 29th it will be all over. I wish you well."

@Koladekola also offered his wishes, writing:

"Congratulations. May your tenure bring about the changes needed for a shared prosperity and development for Nigeria and Mexico."

Reno Omokri tells Atiku to apologise to Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Omokri called out former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over his conduct at a press conference.

Omokri noted that Atiku repeatedly addressed President Tinubu by his first name, 'Bola', instead of using his official title.

The ambassador-designate drew comparisons to how Atiku addressed past presidents, including Buhari and Obasanjo, to make his case.

Source: Legit.ng