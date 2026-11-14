Sweden requires foreigners to maintain habitual residence in the country before they can qualify for citizenship

Applicants who spend more than six weeks abroad in a single year face automatic deductions from their qualifying residency period

Certain temporary permits, including study and visitor visas, do not count towards the required period of habitual residence

Sweden has introduced clear conditions around travel and residency that foreigners must meet before they can apply for Swedish citizenship, with strict rules on time spent outside the country.

According to Sweden's Migration Agency, applicants must have lived in Sweden for a specified period and must have established what is known as "habitual residence," meaning they are registered as residents and genuinely intend to remain in the country.

Sweden sets travel limits for foreigners applying for Swedish citizenship. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

How travel abroad affects Sweden citizenship application

Short trips outside Sweden, such as holidays or brief visits, do not affect an applicant's qualifying period.

However, any absence totalling more than six weeks within a single calendar year triggers a full deduction: every day spent outside Sweden during that year is removed from the applicant's habitual residence count.

Should an applicant relocate to another country entirely and settle there, their accumulated residency period in Sweden comes to an end. If they later return to Sweden, they must start building a new residency period from scratch.

Sweden citizenship: Which residence permits don't count?

Not all time spent living in Sweden qualifies towards citizenship. Periods covered by temporary permits, including visitor permits, study permits, and permits issued for au pair work, are excluded from the habitual residence calculation. The same exclusion applies to individuals employed at a foreign embassy or consulate-general based in Sweden.

There is one notable exception for academics. Those who have pursued or are currently pursuing doctoral studies in Sweden may, under certain conditions, count their study permit period towards habitual residence. This applies only where it is evident that the individual intended to remain in Sweden after completing their doctorate.

The rules underline Sweden's focus on genuine, long-term settlement as the foundation for citizenship eligibility, rather than simply the passage of time within its borders.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng