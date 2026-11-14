The Portuguese Football Federation announced it has redesigned the number 7 font on the national team jersey to honour Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo's international retirement came after a public fallout with manager Jorge Jesus over a substitution dispute in September

Rafael Leao inherited the number 7 shirt, while tributes are planned for the seventh minute of Portugal's Nations League match against Denmark

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has permanently altered the design of the number 7 on Portugal's national team jersey as a mark of respect for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo’s international career ended following a public dispute with Jorge Jesus over a substitution during a match in September.

Portugal honours Cristiano Ronaldo after his international retirement. Photo by Octavio Passos.

Source: Getty Images

The gesture mirrors the honour Argentina extended to Lionel Messi following his own international retirement after the World Cup, underlining the stature Ronaldo holds in Portuguese football history.

Portugal redesigns number 7

The FPF announced the change via its official X account, confirming that the font previously worn by Ronaldo will not be used by any other player going forward.

A new version of the number will appear on future jerseys, with the original design reserved exclusively for Ronaldo's legacy.

"This is another way to eternalise the meaning of such a special number and honour the legacy it represents for us," the federation said in its post.

“Because there are stories, memories, all achievements and emotions, which will forever be linked to Cristiano Ronaldo.

“From today we will thus have a different number 7 on the sweater, with same essence and the same pride, reserving the previous one for the eternalisation of the story that will never be forgotten. Thank you Cristiano!"

Portugal to honour Ronaldo before Denmark clash

The tributes extend beyond the jersey design. According to Goal, every Portugal player will wear the number 7 shirt during their entrance ahead of the Nations League match against Denmark as a collective farewell to their former captain.

UEFA has also approved plans for a dedicated tribute moment in the seventh minute of the game, during which supporters will pay their respects in the stands.

Galatasaray winger Rafael Leao has taken over the number 7 shirt following Ronaldo's departure. With the captaincy also vacated, Real Madrid midfielder Bernardo Silva has stepped into a leadership role alongside defenders Ruben Dias and Bruno Fernandes.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, is Portugal's all-time top scorer and record appearance holder, having represented the national team for over two decades.

Portugal youngster rejects number 7 jersey

Legit.ng previously reported that Portugal youngster Rodrigo Mora rejected the number 7 jersey following Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement.

The youngster admitted that the jersey is too much for him amid discussions that he could eventually inherit the iconic jersey from Ronaldo.

Source: Legit.ng