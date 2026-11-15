Floyd Mayweather arrived in Abuja on November 13 to launch a boxing development initiative targeting young Nigerian fighters

The American boxing legend is preparing for an exhibition bout against Australian fighter Matt "The Jedi" Floyd in Bangkok, Thailand

Nigerian boxing fans have a chance to win $5,000 in a prize draw tied to the December 19 event's pay-per-view campaign

Floyd Mayweather, the retired American boxing champion who finished his professional career unbeaten, was spotted training in Abuja this week as he prepares for an exhibition fight scheduled for December 19, 2026, in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 49-year-old, who retired from professional boxing in 2017 with a record of 50 wins and 27 knockouts, will face Australian light-heavyweight fighter Matt "The Jedi" Floyd in the bout.

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has been spotted training in Abuja ahead of his upcoming exhibition match against Matt Floyd. Photo by Candice Ward

Source: Getty Images

Mayweather arrived in the Nigerian capital on Thursday, November 13, ahead of a press conference the following day where plans for a new boxing programme were formally announced.

TMT Frontrow Fight Series comes to Nigeria

The primary purpose of Mayweather's Nigerian visit is the launch of the TMT Frontrow Fight Series, a programme designed to give young Nigerian boxers access to professional coaching, international exposure and competitive opportunities.

According to The Nigerian Voice, organisers said boxing academies will be established in Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, Calabar and other cities as part of an effort to deepen grassroots participation in the sport across the country.

The first TMT Frontrow Fight Series event is pencilled in for 2027, and Mayweather is also expected to take part in a boxing contest on Nigerian soil during that year.

His local opponent and the venue for that contest have not yet been announced.

Reflecting on his decision to visit Africa, Mayweather said he was driven by a genuine desire to inspire young people on the continent and to give back to fans who had supported him throughout his career.

Beyond boxing, the promotional schedule includes time for Mayweather to explore potential investments in Nigeria's mining and solid minerals sector.

$5,000 prize draw for Nigerian fans

Nigerian boxing enthusiasts have been given an opportunity to win $5,000 through a cash prize draw linked to the upcoming Bangkok exhibition, per Leadership Newspaper.

The campaign is a joint effort by Front Row Fight Series, TMT Africa and Floyd Mayweather Promotions, with the aim of drawing more African viewers to the pay-per-view event.

Keane Anis, the Chief Executive Officer of Front Row Fight Series, is leading the promotional drive in Nigeria.

Fans who purchase pay-per-view access to the December 19 fight through the designated promotional portal will qualify for the draw, subject to the official terms and eligibility conditions.

The deadline for participation is November 16, 2026.

Mayweather teaches grandson boxing

In another development, Legit.ng reported about Mayweather putting his grandson through boxing lessons while preparing for the rematch of his exhibition fight against John Gotti III on Friday.

Mayweather, who was undefeated in 50 professional boxing matches, has engaged in a couple of exhibition fights since officially announcing his retirement in 2017.

Source: Legit.ng