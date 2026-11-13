Fuji musician Felix Osagie has been arraigned by the EFCC over an alleged ₦21.25 million fraud involving one Joseph Oguche

The singer pleaded not guilty to four charges, while his lawyer told the court that his health had deteriorated and that he was diabetic

Justice Ismail Ijelu granted him ₦10 million bail but ordered him to meet strict conditions, including surrendering his international passport

Fuji musician Felix Osagie has appeared before the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja over an alleged ₦21.25 million fraud, with the court granting him bail under strict conditions.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the musician on Thursday, November 12, before Justice Ismail Ijelu on a four-count charge bordering on stealing and obtaining money by false pretence.

The commission alleged that Osagie fraudulently converted ₦21,250,000 belonging to one Joseph Oguche sometime in 2020.

Felix Osagie is facing a legal battle over N21.25m alleged fraud. Photos: @efcc/@felixosagie/IG.

Source: Instagram

However, the singer pleaded not guilty to all four counts.

EFCC, defence counsel disagree over musician's health

Following his plea, the EFCC prosecutor, Lamido Ochuko, asked the court to remand Osagie in a correctional facility and fix a date for trial.

But his lawyer, Sunday Afolabi, informed the court that he had filed a bail application, supported by an 18-paragraph affidavit sworn to by the defendant's wife.

Moving the application, Afolabi told the court that Osagie was diabetic and could no longer walk because of his deteriorating health.

He further claimed that the musician's condition had worsened while in EFCC custody and that he had been in and out of hospital since his release.

The prosecution opposed the application, informing the court that it had filed a counter-affidavit. It also alleged that Osagie had been jumping bail since July 2026.

Court grants ₦10m bail with conditions

In his ruling, Justice Ijelu admitted the musician to bail in the sum of ₦10 million with two sureties in like sum.

The judge directed that the sureties must be blood relatives of the defendant, have paid taxes to the Lagos State Government within the last three years, and provide evidence of a verifiable source of income.

Osagie was also ordered to deposit his international passport with the court registrar and was barred from travelling outside Nigeria.

He was remanded in a correctional facility pending the fulfilment of his bail conditions.

The case was adjourned until December 16, 2026, for trial.

Ayuba prays for Ogogo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video from a wedding ceremony got Nigerians talking after Adewale Ayuba sent heartfelt prayers to his late friend, actor Ogogo.

The footage, which circulated on Instagram on Sunday, August 23, 2026, was filmed at the wedding of Adewunmi and Azeez.

It showed veteran actor Yinka Quadri in high spirits, dancing and spraying money into a carton set aside for the purpose, while also stopping to exchange pleasantries with guests around him.

Source: Legit.ng