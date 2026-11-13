The UK government published guidance on who qualifies as exempt from immigration control under the Immigration Act

It is worth noting that the exemptions cover members of HM Forces, diplomatic staff, and Commonwealth or visiting forces

A fourth category covers locally engaged non-diplomatic staff who met specific employment conditions before or after August 1988

The United Kingdom government has outlined four categories of foreign nationals who are treated as exempt from immigration control under section 8(3) and (4) of the Immigration Act, according to official guidance published on the UK government website.

The guidance applies to those seeking naturalisation as British citizens by discretion, and sets out clearly who falls outside standard immigration control requirements.

UK exempts four categories of foreigners from immigration control. Photo credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz

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UK immigration control: Who qualifies for the exemption?

The four categories of people recognised as exempt from immigration control are:

1. Home forces members — Past and present members of HM Forces and similar home forces who were serving in the UK on the date of their application.

2. Diplomatic staff — Past and present members of the diplomatic staff of a mission.

3. Commonwealth or visiting forces — Members of such forces, whether locally engaged or otherwise.

4. Non-diplomatic locally engaged staff — Past and present locally engaged members of the administrative, technical, and service staff of a mission who are not part of the diplomatic team, subject to specific conditions.

UK: Conditions attached to the non-diplomatic staff category

The fourth category carries the most detailed requirements. To qualify, an individual must either have started their employment at the mission before 1 August 1988, or have been locally recruited on or after that date under specific circumstances.

For those recruited from 1 August 1988 onwards, the exemption applies only if the person was not entitled to exemption from immigration control at the time of their recruitment, but later became entitled upon re-admission to the UK following a period abroad.

This distinction draws a clear line between staff who were long-serving before the 1988 cut-off and those who acquired exempt status at a later stage through a qualifying absence and return.

The guidance is part of the UK Home Office's broader policy framework for handling naturalisation applications from individuals who may have spent time in the country without being subject to conventional immigration checks, a status that affects how their period of residence is calculated for citizenship purposes.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK set a new condition for foreigners seeking to become British citizens.

UK sets travel limits for foreigners seeking British citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had set travel limits for foreigners applying for British citizenship.

The rules, contained in Form AN guidance published by the Home Office, apply to both the standard five-year route and the three-year route available to those married to or in a civil partnership with a British citizen.

Under the five-year route, applicants must not have been absent from the UK for more than 450 days during their qualifying period.

Source: Legit.ng