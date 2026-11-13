President Bola Tinubu spoke out against political violence a day after suspected thugs attacked an NDC event in Lagos

Tinubu directed security agencies to use full force against thuggery and any activity threatening democratic order

The president warned that his administration would not tolerate irresponsible conduct by politicians and their supporters ahead of 2027

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has urged political parties and their supporters to shun violence and embrace issue-based campaigns ahead of the 2027 general election.

Legit.ng reports that the Nigerian leader also reaffirmed his administration's commitment to ensuring peaceful, free and fair elections across the West African nation.

President Bola Tinubu calls for peaceful, issue-based campaigns and warns against political violence ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu made the call in a statement on Friday, November 13, 2026, one day after suspected thugs reportedly disrupted a Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) gathering in Lagos.

The president said violence had no place in Nigeria's political space, insisting that parties should channel their energy into competing on ideas that benefit ordinary citizens and drive national development.

Tinubu directs security agencies to act

The president also renewed his directive to security agencies to take firm action against anyone seeking to disrupt public order. He authorised operatives to confront thuggery and other anti-democratic behaviour with full force, and warned that his administration would not overlook irresponsible conduct from politicians or the groups that back them.

Furthermore, Tinubu stressed that every political party and candidate must be free to campaign anywhere in the country without harassment or fear for their safety.

Tinubu's message on political rivalry

Beyond security, President Tinubu appealed to Nigerians to resist the urge to treat political opponents as enemies. He said membership of different parties or the pursuit of different political ambitions should not divide citizens against one another. In his words, Nigerians remain members of the same household, even when they occupy different rooms.

He urged political stakeholders to ensure that campaigns focus on improving living conditions and advancing national progress rather than stoking division.

Nigerians prepare to elect their leaders in the forthcoming general elections. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

The statement comes as political activity intensifies across Nigeria in the build-up to the 2027 elections.

Read Tinubu's full message below via the X post:

Read more on 2027 election

ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would likely win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.

It cited the opposition coalition but said the APC had the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.

Source: Legit.ng