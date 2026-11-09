DJ Cuppy shared candid thoughts about Lagos in a video that went viral on November 9, 2026

The Nigerian DJ admitted that Lagos is the city where she felt most inadequate and unappreciated

Cuppy described her relationship with her hometown as complicated despite still professing love for it

DJ Cuppy, born Florence Otedola, has spoken candidly about how her hometown of Lagos has shaped her in ways she never expected, revealing that the city has been the site of some of her most painful personal and emotional experiences.

DJ Cuppy breaks down her complicated feelings about Nigeria’s commercial hub Lagos. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

The popular Nigerian DJ opened up during a seated interview, filmed in an indoor setting, where she reflected on a deeply personal tension between pride in where she comes from and the wounds the city has left behind.

Cuppy acknowledged that she is in a period of personal growth, but noted that change is difficult when others have already formed fixed ideas about who you are. She described her bond with Lagos as "interesting" rather than straightforward.

"Lagos is where I was born, that's my home, it's where Cuppy was made," she said. "Lagos has probably been where I've experienced most of my disappointments."

DJ Cuppy on Lagos heartbreaks and self-doubt

Beyond professional setbacks, the DJ also touched on the emotional toll the city has taken on her, saying it was where she questioned her own worth and experienced romantic pain.

"Lagos is where I felt like I'm not good enough. Lagos is where I've had my biggest heartbreaks and sometimes where I felt unappreciated the most," she shared.

Despite the weight of those admissions, Cuppy stopped short of turning her back on the city entirely.

DJ Cuppy sparks debate with her latest take on living in Lagos. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

She still loves Lagos, she said, but views it as a place that demands resilience just to function in.

"I feel like Lagos assaults your senses. It's just a place that, you know, you have to survive," she added.

The video resonated with many Nigerians, particularly those who have navigated the relentless pace and high emotional cost of life in Lagos, a city widely known for its vibrancy but equally for its pressures.

Watch DJ Cuppy open up about her relationship with Lagos:

DJ Cuppy rejects marriage pressure

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that DJ Cuppy addressed ongoing chatter about her marital status in a playful TikTok video shared on July 14, 2026.

The 33-year-old star humorously declared she was “on my way to get another degree” instead of conforming to marriage expectations.

Her witty response resonated strongly, especially as her younger sister Temi Ajibade is expecting her first child with musician Mr Eazi after their 2025 wedding.

Source: Legit.ng