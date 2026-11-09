Adewale Abraham Durowoju, known as Wale Keys, released a tribute song for late gospel singer Toluwanisings on November 9, 2026

The pianist shared the heartfelt performance on Instagram minutes after his late boss was laid to rest in Ibadan

Many who watched described the tribute as chilling, noting Wale Keys' striking vocal resemblance to the late singer

The official pianist of late Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings has released an original tribute song to honour his late employer, with the recording drawing an emotional reaction from fans who noted just how closely his voice resembles that of the departed artist.

Adewale Abraham Durowoju, popularly known as Wale Keys, posted the tribute on his Instagram page on November 9, 2026, shortly after the burial.

Toluwanisings’ official pianist Wale Keys celebrates the late singer’s life and ministry through a touching musical tribute. Photo: walekeys/toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

The performance, an original composition, reflects on the singer's character, faith, and lasting influence on those who worked closely with him.

Toluwanisings, whose full name was Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, passed away on October 14, 2026, in Ibadan, Oyo State, after reportedly collapsing.

He was widely celebrated for his energetic Yoruba-infused praise and worship music, with beloved tracks such as "A Very Big God," "Kos'oluwa Laye," and the "Unreserved Praise" series.

As the founder of the Toluwani Gospel Music Ministry, he left behind a wife and children.

His sudden death triggered a wave of tributes from fellow gospel artists, family members, and devoted fans in the weeks that followed, culminating in a formal night of tribute in late October.

He was laid to rest at his home in Ibadan between 9 and 10am on November 9, 2026.

Toluwanisings’ pianist pays tribute to the late gospel minister with a moving performance that captures his musical legacy. Photo: walekeys/toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Wale Keys' tribute song to Toluwanisings

In the song, Wale Keys addresses his late boss directly, drawing on personal memories of his faith and leadership. He sang:

"You were not just a boss. You were a devoted man of God, who truly knew him and lived it. You led with faith, integrity, love, and humility. You taught us to work hard. But more importantly, you showed us how to live right. Your words, your prayers, and your godly example will never be forgotten. Rest in the bosom of the Lord. You fought a good fight. You finished your race. We will miss you dearly, but heaven has gained a faithful soldier. We never knew how painful goodbyes could be, until death took you away from us."

The tribute has circulated widely online, with many viewers describing it as deeply moving.

The reaction has been particularly strong because of the pianist's vocal similarity to Toluwanisings himself, which many found both striking and emotionally overwhelming.

Watch Wale Keys sing for Toluwanisings in the Instagram video below:

Solomon Buchi defends Toluwanisings’ widow

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that media personality Solomon Buchi defended Toluwanisings’ widow amid the controversy over the late gospel singer’s burial, insisting that she should have the final say on where her husband is laid to rest.

He criticised cultural practices he said were used to mistreat grieving women and argued that the widow’s objection to burying her husband inside their home did not mean she loved him any less.

Buchi also urged married men to prepare written and video wills to document their final wishes, warning that families could take advantage of widows after their husbands’ deaths.

Source: Legit.ng