Anuoluwa Bello graduated from Covenant University with a 4.93 out of 5.00 CGPA from the department of Chemical Engineering

She held three leadership roles simultaneously while completing 10 academic defences across her time in university

A mindset shift in her 300 level became the turning point that reshaped how she approached academic excellence

Anuoluwa Bello, a Chemical Engineering graduate of Covenant University, has gone viral on LinkedIn after sharing her graduation story, which includes a 4.93 out of 5.00 CGPA and the title of best graduating female student in her department.

She also finished as the second-best graduating student overall in Chemical Engineering and earned her degree with First Class Honours.

Covenant University engineering emerges best female in department, shares CGPA. Photo: Anuoluwa Bello

Source: UGC

The post, shared in November 2026, quickly drew attention not just for the numbers but for the deeply personal reflection she attached to them.

Covenant University first-class graduate tops department

Beyond her academic performance, Bello juggled three leadership positions throughout her time at the university. She served as Academic Director in her 300 level, Vice President of AX Partners in her final year, and Assistant General Secretary of Prayer Force.

All of this unfolded while she was working through 10 defences across her semesters.

She was candid about how demanding that period was, describing sleepless nights and heavy days when she questioned whether she could keep going. Her greatest source of anxiety, she revealed, was not the fear of failing a course but the fear of not scoring an A.

Covenant University graduate got 5.0 CGPA 6 times

A moment of quiet reflection during her 300 level proved to be a turning point. Bello said she recognised that she had built her sense of self-worth entirely around her grades, and she made a deliberate choice to separate the two.

She wrote:

"I stopped attaching my value to my grades and started living a life of excellence instead."

That shift, she said, transformed what excellence meant to her. It became less about personal validation and more about showing up fully for people and tasks in front of her. The academic results, she noted, followed naturally from that place. She went on to achieve a perfect 5.0 GPA in six out of her ten semesters.

She closed her post with acknowledgements to her family, friends, and a number of lecturers and academic supervisors who supported her along the way, including Dr Edith Alagbe, Dr Olubunmi Abatan, Professor Oluranti Agboola, Professor Augustine Ayeni, and her Head of Department, Dr Samuel Sanni.

Her parting message was directed at students still in the thick of their studies:

"Your value is not your result. Keep going."

Reactions to Bello's post poured in from her network.

Habeeb Mohammed said:

"This is huge Anuoluwa Bello 💜🎉🎉. Wishing you the best in your next phase!"

Beryl David wrote:

"Congratulations girllll💯✅🥹💕well deserved my love"

Olamilekan Olayinka added:

"Big congratulations! 4.93 is no small feat. More wins ahead!"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng