Cubana Chief Priest responded to Minister of Works Dave Umahi in a series of Instagram story posts on November 8

The socialite had previously described Umahi as the second-worst minister the South-East has ever produced

Chief Priest challenged Umahi to show projects he has delivered in the South-East and accused him of planning a family dynasty

Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has hit back at Minister of Works David Umahi on November 8 after the minister publicly took aim at the flamboyant socialite over the weekend.

The clash stems from an earlier criticism by Cubana Chief Priest, who had called out Umahi for what he described as poor performance in his ministerial role.

Cubana Chief Priest challenges Dave Umahi over infrastructure projects and governance in Ebonyi and the South-East. Photo: cubana_chiefpriest/realdaveumahi

Source: Instagram

Weeks ago, the socialite labelled Dave Umahi the second-worst minister the South-East region had ever produced, and went further to urge President Bola Tinubu to remove ministers he considered to be underperforming.

Dave Umahi responded at a political gathering, where he criticised what he called a culture of noise-making and public displays of wealth.

In what many interpreted as a direct dig at Cubana Chief Priest, the minister used the socialite's well-known slogan to make his point.

"We have become very noise-making. Every time, money na water. How much do you have? Have you ever seen water that has money? Have you ever seen children that say I have money, or say I have money, or poor?" Umahi said, adding that real wealth does not need to announce itself.

Cubana Chief Priest criticises Dave Umahi over alleged plans for his son and the state of development in the South-East. Photo: cubana_chiefpriest/realdaveumahi

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chief Priest calls Dave Umahi a "Pharaoh"

Cubana Chief Priest wasted no time in clapping back.

In a string of Instagram story posts on November 8, he branded the minister a "Pharaoh" and demanded that he account for his record as Minister of Works.

The celebrity barman questioned why Umahi was making vote promises to President Tinubu on behalf of South-East residents without backing them up with tangible development.

The socialite also raised eyebrows over reports that Umahi was allegedly positioning his son for the governorship of Ebonyi State, arguing that government should not be treated as a family inheritance.

Sharing the clip of Dave Umahi's remarks, Cubana Chief Priest wrote:

"Hon min of works Pharaoh of our time Please let the people Of southeast go. Stop giving Mr President fake promises on votes What project are you using to convince the people of southeast to vote Asiwaju, you are busy preparing your son to be governor after Nwaifuru, God won't let that happen, stop stressing the young man allow him to come meet us for street make we teach am how to make money na water from my obere bar @ like you said, allow the young man explore real life how you wan use state settle Pikin Governace no suppose be family business are you happy with how backward Ebonyi and southeast is ? Minister of works show us project Wey your region you do for no longer bridging since you touched it. Let us go."

In a follow-up post, Cubana Chief Priest shared a photo of himself alongside some of Nigeria's wealthiest individuals, including Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola, while tagging Umahi's video.

He wrote:

"Chibuike Nwa Mama Ya See where dem Dey put my picture now amongst men #Cpnosmall Pharaoh let our people go."

Check out screenshots of Cubana Chief Priest's posts and Dave Umahi's video in the Instagram post below:

Cubana Chief Priest unveils Doma Lifestyle

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that nightlife entrepreneur Cubana Chief Priest showcased his Doma Lifestyle entertainment complex under construction on the Lagos mainland in videos shared on Instagram on October 21, 2026.

He revealed that the multi-million naira project, which combines a sports bar, rooftop lounge and nightclub, was 92% complete in one post before announcing that it had reached 94%.

Cubana Chief Priest said the venue was being prepared for Detty December, adding that he would announce the grand opening date soon.

Source: Legit.ng