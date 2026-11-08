Lagos Environment Commissioner Tokunbo Wahab confirmed officials investigated and found the Surulere church in breach of environmental regulations

The All Christians Gathering Ministry on Ishola Street was sealed following a complaint posted on X about noise disturbing residents

Wahab warned that all religious institutions and businesses must comply with environmental laws or face enforcement action

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Surulere Lagos State - The Lagos State's Ministry for the Environment and Water Resources has sealed a church in the Surulere area of Lagos after officials confirmed it was breaching environmental regulations and disturbing residents nearby.

Tokunbo Philip Wahab, the Honourable Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, said the church had been shut down and would remain closed until further notice.

Lagos govt seals All Christians Gathering Ministry in Surulere over noise pollution. Photo credit: @tokunbo_wahab

Source: Twitter

Wahab said the All Christians Gathering Ministry, is located at No. 1, Ishola Street, off Clegg, Surulere.

He made this known via his X handle @tokunbo_wahab on Sunday, November 8, 2026

Wahab said the action followed a complaint posted on X by a user with the handle @BigDavery, who raised concerns about noise pollution from the church.

Ministry officials subsequently carried out an investigation and found the complaints were valid.

Church sealed after official investigation

According to Wahab, the investigation confirmed that the church was operating in violation of environmental regulations and causing a nuisance to people living in the area. He said the sealing took place on Sunday morning.

The commissioner made clear that the government's position on such violations would not soften, regardless of whether the offender was a religious body, a business, or any other establishment.

"We will not tolerate environmental violations or any form of nuisance that disrupts the peace and well-being of residents," Wahab said.

"All religious institutions, businesses and other establishments are required to comply strictly with environmental regulations. Our enforcement actions will remain firm and decisive. No individual or institution is above the law."

Residents react on social media

The announcement drew a range of responses on X. Some users welcomed the move while calling for it to be extended to other religious institutions.

@iamfattima wrote: "I'm going to take my time to get videos too so I can report the mosque that ruins my mornings for me. I can't wake up to meditate or think clearly."

@zanye37 said:

"If you guys really want to do your job, you'll close 1000 churches every Sunday for the next 2 years. But this is a welcome development. The pollution should stop abeg."

@Vybziii called for wider enforcement, writing:

"Here in my area also, can't sleep at night. Can't you just make a worldwide news about this and go after them before we complain? Some people are depressed and sick but still have to endure the noise these churches make."

@OOnicapua praised Wahab and urged officials in each local government to "lock down every erring religious and other establishments polluting our dear state."

@lightup2345 raised a question of equal treatment, saying mosques in the same area that use external speakers for the call to prayer also cause noise pollution and should face the same enforcement standards.

@michaelfasina noted the timing, writing:

"Sealed on Sunday morning of all days, not Monday morning, not Friday night they cause disturbance."

Photos emerge as Lagos govt seals popular church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Flame Gospel Ministry International was shut down by the Lagos state government over complaints about noise pollution.

The commissioner of environment and water resources, Tokunbo Wahab, confirmed this in a terse statement.

Wahab shared photos of the church after it was sealed as Nigerans shared their diverse opinion on the government's action.

Source: Legit.ng