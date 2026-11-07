Immigration New Zealand announced that four special education teaching occupations will move to the Straight to Residence Visa pathway from March 2027

The change means eligible teachers in these roles will no longer need to complete two years of qualifying work in New Zealand before applying for residence

The move aligns special education teachers with the same residence pathway already available to comparable teaching roles in New Zealand

Immigration New Zealand has announced that four special education teaching occupations will shift from the Work to Residence Visa pathway to the more direct Straight to Residence Visa pathway, effective March 2027.

The change, published on November 3, 2026, means that qualifying teachers in these roles can apply for permanent residence without first spending two years working in New Zealand under a temporary work visa.

New Zealand expands direct residence pathway to four teaching professions. Photo credit: Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

New Zealand permanent residency: The 4 teaching occupations affected

The four special education teaching roles moving to the Straight to Residence pathway are:

1. Special Needs Teacher.

2. Teacher of the Hearing Impaired.

3. Teacher of the Sight Impaired.

4. Special Education Teachers not elsewhere classified.

Why New Zealand is making the change

Immigration New Zealand explained that special education teachers are registered professionals who deliver the same curriculum as mainstream classroom teachers.

The authority said the change is intended to bring their residence pathway into line with that of comparable teaching occupations already listed under the Straight to Residence category on New Zealand's Green List.

Under the previous arrangement, teachers in these four occupations had to first secure a Work to Residence Visa and complete two years of qualifying employment in New Zealand before they could apply for permanent residence.

The updated pathway removes that waiting period entirely, allowing eligible applicants to pursue residence from the moment they meet the necessary criteria.

The Green List is New Zealand's framework for identifying occupations in high demand, and it sets out which roles qualify for fast-tracked residence options.

Moving these four teaching specialisations to the Straight to Residence tier signals that New Zealand regards them as a priority, particularly given the specialised skills required to support students with disabilities and sensory impairments.

Legit.ng reported that New Zealand added 47 occupations that foreigners can use to secure work visas.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand named 17 occupations set to lose access to the Green List residence pathway.

Countries eligible for New Zealand work visa in specific jobs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand listed the countries eligible for its work visa in specific occupations.

The visa categories vary considerably depending on the country of origin.

Across all the visa categories, applicants must be citizens of the respective countries listed, hold a confirmed full-time job offer, and meet the specific qualification or experience requirements attached to each visa type.

Source: Legit.ng