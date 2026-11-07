The Dutch government published the official 2026 fees for passports, with rates varying depending on where applicants live

Dutch nationals living in the Netherlands and those based in Caribbean territories face different price structures for the same document

Citizens living abroad must apply through a Dutch embassy or consulate, where costs vary depending on the specific application point

The Dutch government has officially published the 2026 fees for obtaining a Dutch passport, with the amount residents pay depending on both their age and their location at the time of application.

For adults aged 18 and older living in the Netherlands, the maximum rate for a Dutch passport in 2026 is €88.65. A passport issued at this age remains valid for 10 years.

Netherlands passport cost: How much applicants will pay for 10-year document. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Importantly, the figure published by the central government represents a ceiling rather than a fixed price, as individual municipalities retain the authority to charge less than the stated maximum.

Passport fees for Dutch nationals in the Caribbean

Dutch nationals residing in the Caribbean territories face a separate fee structure. For applicants aged 18 and above in Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten, the cost of a Dutch passport in 2026 is set at $146.55. Unlike the rates applicable in the Netherlands, these are fixed rather than maximum rates, meaning residents in those territories pay exactly that amount with no room for municipal variation.

For those in Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba, the same dollar figure applies, though in those islands the rate functions as a maximum, mirroring the approach used on the European mainland.

Dutch passport: Applying from outside the Netherlands

Dutch citizens who live outside the Netherlands entirely must approach a Dutch embassy or consulate in their country of residence to apply for a travel document.

Alternatively, they may visit certain designated border municipalities within the Netherlands. Fees at embassies, consulates, and these border municipalities are not standardised and differ from one application point to the next.

The official fee information was published on the Dutch government's website, rijksoverheid.nl, which serves as the central source for all passport and identity card costs in 2026.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng