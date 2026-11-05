The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps launched a major infrastructure project at its national headquarters in Sauka, Abuja, worth over one billion naira

Commandant-General Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi performed the groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, citing the Corps' four-point agenda as the driving force

The projects include a new entrance gate, quarter guard, internal road rehabilitation, and solar-powered lighting across the headquarters

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has broken ground on a series of infrastructure projects at its national headquarters in Sauka, Abuja, with the total cost running above one billion naira.

Commandant-General Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi framed the development as a deliberate push to modernise the Corps' physical environment and strengthen its institutional standing.

NSCDC boss says the projects will be funded through intervention support. Photo credit: NSCDC

Source: UGC

Audi stated this while performed the groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

What the projects cover

According to the statement made availabe to Legit.ng, work will include the construction of a new entrance gate and a quarter guard, the rehabilitation of internal access roads within the headquarters, and the installation of solar-powered lighting.

Audi said the Corps' in-house team of engineers, architects, and builders would supervise quality throughout the process.

"We want to give the National Headquarters a befitting aesthetic look so that it will be in tandem with global best practice. We have also designed and the management, through our Tenders Board, has approved the construction of a befitting quarter guard and the access roads within the headquarters," he said.

The Commandant-General said the projects would be funded through intervention support rather than the Corps' regular budget allocation.

He credited President Bola Tinubu for making that support available.

Audi tied the initiative to what he described as his administration's four-point agenda: resuscitation, rejuvenation, re-engineering, and repositioning of the Corps.

Completion target set for December

Audi said he expected the projects to be completed and commissioned before the end of December 2026, with contractors working to an eight-week schedule.

Beyond the physical upgrade, he used the occasion to reaffirm the NSCDC's broader security mandate.

He described the Corps as a buffer between the military and other internal security structures, and said its capacity to respond to emerging threats depended on strong institutional foundations.

The Commandant-General said the Corps had already begun preparations for the Yuletide season through overt and covert operations, intelligence gathering, and collaboration with sister agencies.

He added that similar preparations would extend into the period ahead of the 2027 general elections, with the Corps committed to supporting security efforts before, during, and after both periods.

Audi also acknowledged the roles of the military, police, and the broader intelligence community in sustaining inter-agency security cooperation, saying the NSCDC would continue drawing on military training to sharpen the skills of its personnel.

Audi also outlines NSCDC security preparations for the Yuletide season and 2027 general elections. Photo credit: NSCDC

Source: Twitter

2027 elections: NSCDC tasks officers on professional conduct

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that NSCDC boss Audi opened a three-day workshop for 216 officers drawn from across Nigeria's commands.

The workshop is focused on election security, legal frameworks, and how officers should handle situations during the 2027 general elections.

Representatives from the police, DSS, Immigration Service, and Corrections Service all attended the event at the Corps headquarters in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng