Full List: 7 Outstanding Americans Made History in US 2026 Midterm Elections
- Tuesday's midterm elections saw voters across the United States elect the first black woman governor and the first Muslim US senator in the country's history
- A Native American woman won a governorship race for the first time, while another made history in the Senate on the same night
- Several other firsts were recorded across Florida, Wisconsin, Texas, and New Hampshire in what analysts are calling a landmark election night
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Tuesday's midterm elections in the United States produced a wave of historic firsts, with voters across multiple states sending groundbreaking candidates to offices that have never before been held by people of their backgrounds.
The election also saw the Democrats taking over the Senate and the House of Representatives against the Republicans, posing a major legislative challenge to the administration of President Donald Trump.
Keisha Lance Bottoms
ABC News reported that Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms, a former mayor of Atlanta, defeated Republican businessman Rick Jackson to become the first black woman elected governor in US history. Her win also makes her Georgia's first female governor and first black governor. The victory returned the state's governorship to Democratic control for the first time since 1998.
Abdul El-Sayed
In Michigan, Egyptian-American physician Abdul El-Sayed beat Republican Mike Rogers to claim a US Senate seat, becoming the first Muslim ever elected to the chamber. El-Sayed, a former Detroit health director, ran on a platform centred on healthcare, economic inequality and limiting corporate influence in politics. He had secured the Democratic nomination in August before Tuesday's victory.
Deb Haaland
Democrat Deb Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo, won the governorship race in New Mexico against Republican Gregg Hull, becoming the first Native American woman elected governor in US history. Haaland previously served in the House of Representatives in New Mexico and held the position of interior secretary under former President Joe Biden.
Peggy Flanagan
Minnesota's lieutenant governor, Peggy Flanagan, won election to the US Senate, making her the first Native American woman to do so. A citizen of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, Flanagan defeated Republican Michele Tafoya, a former sports broadcaster.
Chris Pappas
New Hampshire voters elected Democrat Chris Pappas to the Senate, making him the first openly gay man elected to the chamber. Pappas has served in the House of Representatives since 2019 and defeated Republican former Senator John E. Sununu. The milestone is specific to openly gay men, as openly gay women have previously held Senate seats.
Gina Hinojosa
In Texas, Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott to become the first Latina elected governor of the state. Her win ended more than three decades of Republican control over the Texas governor's office.
Byron Donalds and David Crowley
Republican Byron Donalds and Democrat David Crowley each won their respective gubernatorial contests in Florida and Wisconsin, becoming the first black governors elected in those states.
How Abdul El-Sayed, the first Muslim senator-elect, reacted to his victory on X here:
US court dismisses motion filed against Tinubu
Legit.ng earlier reported that a US federal court in Washington, D.C., ruled on October 30, 2026, on a motion seeking discovery from Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and DCI Group.
The court also denied a motion by nonparty Karl Von Batten to file an amicus curiae brief in the FOIA litigation involving the FBI and DEA.
Plaintiff Aaron Greenspan's motion for summary judgment was also denied in the same ruling.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng