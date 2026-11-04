Tuesday's midterm elections saw voters across the United States elect the first black woman governor and the first Muslim US senator in the country's history

A Native American woman won a governorship race for the first time, while another made history in the Senate on the same night

Several other firsts were recorded across Florida, Wisconsin, Texas, and New Hampshire in what analysts are calling a landmark election night

Tuesday's midterm elections in the United States produced a wave of historic firsts, with voters across multiple states sending groundbreaking candidates to offices that have never before been held by people of their backgrounds.

The election also saw the Democrats taking over the Senate and the House of Representatives against the Republicans, posing a major legislative challenge to the administration of President Donald Trump.

List of Americans who made historic firsts in the 2026 US midterm election compiled Photo Credit: @realDonaldTrump

Source: Getty Images

Keisha Lance Bottoms

ABC News reported that Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms, a former mayor of Atlanta, defeated Republican businessman Rick Jackson to become the first black woman elected governor in US history. Her win also makes her Georgia's first female governor and first black governor. The victory returned the state's governorship to Democratic control for the first time since 1998.

Abdul El-Sayed

In Michigan, Egyptian-American physician Abdul El-Sayed beat Republican Mike Rogers to claim a US Senate seat, becoming the first Muslim ever elected to the chamber. El-Sayed, a former Detroit health director, ran on a platform centred on healthcare, economic inequality and limiting corporate influence in politics. He had secured the Democratic nomination in August before Tuesday's victory.

Deb Haaland

Democrat Deb Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo, won the governorship race in New Mexico against Republican Gregg Hull, becoming the first Native American woman elected governor in US history. Haaland previously served in the House of Representatives in New Mexico and held the position of interior secretary under former President Joe Biden.

Peggy Flanagan

Minnesota's lieutenant governor, Peggy Flanagan, won election to the US Senate, making her the first Native American woman to do so. A citizen of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, Flanagan defeated Republican Michele Tafoya, a former sports broadcaster.

Chris Pappas

New Hampshire voters elected Democrat Chris Pappas to the Senate, making him the first openly gay man elected to the chamber. Pappas has served in the House of Representatives since 2019 and defeated Republican former Senator John E. Sununu. The milestone is specific to openly gay men, as openly gay women have previously held Senate seats.

Gina Hinojosa

In Texas, Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott to become the first Latina elected governor of the state. Her win ended more than three decades of Republican control over the Texas governor's office.

Byron Donalds and David Crowley

Republican Byron Donalds and Democrat David Crowley each won their respective gubernatorial contests in Florida and Wisconsin, becoming the first black governors elected in those states.

How Abdul El-Sayed, the first Muslim senator-elect, reacted to his victory on X here:

US court dismisses motion filed against Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that a US federal court in Washington, D.C., ruled on October 30, 2026, on a motion seeking discovery from Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and DCI Group.

The court also denied a motion by nonparty Karl Von Batten to file an amicus curiae brief in the FOIA litigation involving the FBI and DEA.

Plaintiff Aaron Greenspan's motion for summary judgment was also denied in the same ruling.

Source: Legit.ng