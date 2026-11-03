Nollywood actress Sarah Martins publicly responded to Blessing CEO's tearful apology on Instagram on November 3, 2026

Sarah insisted that Blessing CEO's repentance must begin with seeking forgiveness from the late Bimbo Ogbonna before turning to the living

The actress laid out what she believes genuine remorse should look like, beyond a public apology

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has weighed in on Blessing CEO's emotional public apology, and she is not letting the relationship expert off lightly.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Blessing CEO broke down in tears while apologising to everyone she had hurt through her words and actions, saying the pain had become too overwhelming to bear.

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins addresses Blessing CEO’s past controversy involving IVD and his late wife, Bimbo. Photo: officialsarahmartins/officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

She described the moment as a prodigal son experience, saying she felt some of the pain she once dismissed in others.

Responding on her Instagram page on November 3, 2026, Sarah Martins directed a pointed message at the self-styled relationship expert, telling her that any genuine path to redemption must start at the grave of the late Bimbo Ogbonna, the wife of IVD, Blessing's boyfriend.

Sarah Martins on true repentance

Sarah Martins argued that a public apology carries little weight without first confronting the most serious harm done. In her words:

"Dear Blessing CEO, Your apology should begin with a visit to Bimbo's grave, where you should sincerely seek her forgiveness. The living may eventually find it in their hearts to forgive you, but mocking someone who is no longer alive and subsequently flaunting her husband crossed a line that was deeply insensitive and absolutely unacceptable. That was taking things far beyond what any genuine apology could easily repair. After seeking Bimbo's forgiveness, I sincerely hope you find your way back to God. Go before Him with a genuinely repentant heart, surrender completely, and allow Him to work on the parts of you that need healing and transformation. The pain you are carrying may be deeper than we can understand, but neither public sympathy nor human forgiveness can replace the peace, healing and redemption that only God can give. True remorse is not just about saying sorry, it is about acknowledging the depth of the hurt you caused, taking responsibility and demonstrating genuine transformation. I wish you genuine repentance 🙏✌️"

Blessing CEO’s emotional apology draws a response from Sarah Martins, who speaks about the late Bimbo Ogbonna and forgiveness. Photo: officialsarahmartins/officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

Blessing CEO's history with the Bimbo Ogbonna case

Bimbo Ogbonna died in October 2023 under circumstances that drew widespread public debate.

During that period, Blessing CEO was notably vocal in defending her boyfriend IVD, sharing what she described as receipts and evidence to counter claims that he had physically abused and caused his wife's death.

She also made statements suggesting that Bimbo's elder sister, Mama Jazz, was motivated by an interest in IVD's properties.

Those actions later landed Blessing CEO in court, where she faced a six-count charge covering alleged cyber-bullying, libel and exhibiting uncensored content. Prosecutors also alleged she used her Instagram platform to damage the reputation of the deceased.

In 2024, she issued an earlier public apology to the Martins family, acknowledging that she had made claims about Bimbo that she could not verify, and offering her regrets for any defamation and hurtful language used.

Read Sarah Martins' message to Blessing CEO in the Instagram post below:

Sarah Martins advises Audrey Cyril amid relationship drama

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Sarah Martins weighed in on TikToker Audrey Cyril’s relationship with her embattled fiancé, Mr Presh.

Sarah urged Audrey to proceed with the wedding despite infidelity allegations against Mr Presh, noting that none of the women accusing him claimed he was involved with other men.

The actress also cited a friend’s experience to support her view that Audrey should consider marriage despite the controversy.

Source: Legit.ng