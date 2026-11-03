Wuramide Elegushi graduated from Covenant University at just 20 years old with a First Class Honours degree in Accounting

She finished with a remarkable CGPA of 4.87 out of 5.00 alongside professional accounting qualifications she earned alongside her degree

Her LinkedIn post detailing her achievements and multiple leadership roles drew widespread attention and congratulations online

Wuramide Elegushi, a young Nigerian graduate, has sparked admiration online after announcing that she completed her undergraduate studies at Covenant University at just 20 years old, earning a First Class Honours degree in Accounting.

Sharing the news on LinkedIn in October 2026, Elegushi posted a detailed summary of everything she accomplished during her time at the university. Her final cumulative grade point average stood at 4.87 out of a possible 5.00, placing her firmly among the highest-performing graduates of her set.

Covenant University accounting student bags first class at 20, shares CGPA. Photo: Wuramide Elegushi

Source: UGC

Covenant University first-class graduate shares achievements

Beyond her degree result, Elegushi used her time at Covenant University to pursue professional certifications simultaneously. She qualified as an Associate Accounting Technician (AAT) and also became a qualified Associate Chartered Accountant (ACA), credentials that typically take considerable effort to attain alongside a full university programme.

Her academic journey also included a scholarship from Dataleum and completion of the University of Cambridge's Carbon and ESG Analysis online programme, broadening her expertise into sustainability and environmental finance.

Elegushi was equally active in student governance and extracurricular life. She served as Financial Secretary for the Covenant University Student Council during two separate academic sessions, first as the Deborah Hall Representative in 2023/2024 and later in the dedicated Financial Secretary role in 2024/2025. She also held the position of Financial Secretary for TEDxCovenant University, the Student Convocation Planning Committee for the 21st set, and edu4u Global. In addition, she served as a Cowrywise Campus Ambassador in 2024, a Millennium Campus Network Fellow in 2025, and Tutorial Coordinator for TICU in 2024.

"I came, I saw and I graduated," she wrote, wrapping up her post with a note of gratitude for the growth and opportunities her university years brought her.

Legit.ng reached out to Wuramide Elegushi for her exclusive comments on her achievements.

Reactions to the Covenant University graduate's post

Her LinkedIn announcement drew warm responses from connections and admirers.

PETER OKAFOR said:

"Congratulations to youu."

Opeyemi Ajetunmobi said:

"Congratulations 👏🎉🎉 Keep Soaring."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng