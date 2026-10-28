Atiku Abubakar, the ADC presidential candidate, rejected the Federal Government's ₦70,000 monthly transport support for public workers as insufficient

The statement from the ADC Presidential Campaign Council questioned what 50 litres of fuel could achieve for workers over an entire month

Atiku's campaign raised concerns about private sector workers, traders and informal workers left out of the government's relief arrangement

Former Vice President and ADC presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has dismissed the Federal Government's ₦70,000 monthly transport support for public service workers as a politically motivated gesture that falls far short of addressing Nigeria's deepening cost of living crisis.

The criticism came in a statement issued on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council.

Atiku Abubakar criticises President Bola Tinubu's N70,000 transport support for workers Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Shaibu said the announcement exposed a government reacting to public pressure rather than pursuing a coherent economic plan. The statement pointed out that at around ₦1,400 per litre, the ₦70,000 allowance would purchase roughly 50 litres of petrol, raising doubts about its practical value.

Allowance leaves most Nigerians behind

The statement argued that the relief measure only covers a fraction of Nigerians. "If public service workers receive ₦70,000 monthly for transport from November, what happens to private sector workers, traders, small businesses, transport operators and millions without formal jobs?" the statement read.

Atiku said the government had not clarified payment dates, eligibility criteria or when ongoing minimum wage negotiations would produce a concrete outcome. He described the six-month allowance as a temporary fix that cannot undo broader economic damage.

The statement also called out what it described as a series of failed government interventions, including a fuel discount scheme, a 90-day cost of living plan, and the Compressed Natural Gas programme, which it said had not delivered on its promise to lower commuting costs.

Atiku proposes alternative

Atiku's campaign used the statement to outline a rival approach, calling for a transparently managed production subsidy covering fuel refined within Nigeria, which it said would deliver direct relief at the pump rather than through monthly transfers.

Legit.ng has previously reported on Atiku Abubakar's emergence as the ADC's presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections following his party primary in May 2026.

Atiku Abubakar suggests an alternative to President Bola Tinubu's N70,000 transport support to workers Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu's camp replies to Atiku on Ebola fund

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC Presidential Campaign Council accused Atiku Abubakar of disrespecting the presidency by linking President Tinubu's name to Ebola in a public statement.

Spokesperson Dele Alake said the N10 billion approved in June for the Ebola emergency has not been spent, pushing back on Atiku's accountability questions.

The council urged the opposition to stop politicising the Ebola outbreak and instead support health authorities managing the crisis.

Source: Legit.ng