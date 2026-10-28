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Tinubu vs NLC: Atiku Explains How N70k Transport Support Mocked Nigerians
Politics

Tinubu vs NLC: Atiku Explains How N70k Transport Support Mocked Nigerians

by  Bada Yusuf
3 min read
  • Atiku Abubakar, the ADC presidential candidate, rejected the Federal Government's ₦70,000 monthly transport support for public workers as insufficient
  • The statement from the ADC Presidential Campaign Council questioned what 50 litres of fuel could achieve for workers over an entire month
  • Atiku's campaign raised concerns about private sector workers, traders and informal workers left out of the government's relief arrangement

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Former Vice President and ADC presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has dismissed the Federal Government's ₦70,000 monthly transport support for public service workers as a politically motivated gesture that falls far short of addressing Nigeria's deepening cost of living crisis.

The criticism came in a statement issued on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has described the N70,000 transport support for workers announced by President Bola Tinubu as a slap on Nigerians.
Atiku Abubakar criticises President Bola Tinubu's N70,000 transport support for workers Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT
Source: Twitter

Shaibu said the announcement exposed a government reacting to public pressure rather than pursuing a coherent economic plan. The statement pointed out that at around ₦1,400 per litre, the ₦70,000 allowance would purchase roughly 50 litres of petrol, raising doubts about its practical value.

Read also

TUC rejects Tinubu's N70,000 transport allowance, demands N300,000 minimum wage

Allowance leaves most Nigerians behind

The statement argued that the relief measure only covers a fraction of Nigerians. "If public service workers receive ₦70,000 monthly for transport from November, what happens to private sector workers, traders, small businesses, transport operators and millions without formal jobs?" the statement read.

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Atiku said the government had not clarified payment dates, eligibility criteria or when ongoing minimum wage negotiations would produce a concrete outcome. He described the six-month allowance as a temporary fix that cannot undo broader economic damage.

The statement also called out what it described as a series of failed government interventions, including a fuel discount scheme, a 90-day cost of living plan, and the Compressed Natural Gas programme, which it said had not delivered on its promise to lower commuting costs.

Atiku proposes alternative

Atiku's campaign used the statement to outline a rival approach, calling for a transparently managed production subsidy covering fuel refined within Nigeria, which it said would deliver direct relief at the pump rather than through monthly transfers.

Read also

Just In: Atiku speaks on Tinubu's $20.52bn loan request, recalls earlier warning

Legit.ng has previously reported on Atiku Abubakar's emergence as the ADC's presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections following his party primary in May 2026.

Atiku Abubakar has suggested alternative to N70,000 transport support President Bola Tinubu announced for workers.
Atiku Abubakar suggests an alternative to President Bola Tinubu's N70,000 transport support to workers Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT
Source: Twitter

Tinubu's camp replies to Atiku on Ebola fund

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC Presidential Campaign Council accused Atiku Abubakar of disrespecting the presidency by linking President Tinubu's name to Ebola in a public statement.

Spokesperson Dele Alake said the N10 billion approved in June for the Ebola emergency has not been spent, pushing back on Atiku's accountability questions.

The council urged the opposition to stop politicising the Ebola outbreak and instead support health authorities managing the crisis.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
NLCBola TinubuAtiku AbubakarArewaNigerian Presidency
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