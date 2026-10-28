Joseph Danjuma resigned as Publicity Secretary of the NDC in Nasarawa State, citing an inability to carry out his duties as spokesperson

Danjuma, a journalist and former Chief Press Secretary to a Nasarawa deputy governor, addressed his resignation letter to the state party chairman

Following his exit, Danjuma declared support for Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, the SDP governorship candidate and former Inspector-General of Police

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Nasarawa State - The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Nasarawa State has lost its Publicity Secretary after Joseph Danjuma formally resigned from both the party and his position, announcing immediately afterwards that he would support the governorship campaign of Mohammed Abubakar Adamu.

Danjuma said he was stepping down because the party had not given him the chance to function as its spokesperson.

Joseph Danjuma resigns as Nasarawa NDC Publicity Secretary. Photo credit: NDC

Source: Facebook

He confirmed his decision to join the campaign of Adamu, a former Inspector-General of Police who is seeking the governorship seat on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

As reported by The Punch, this was contained in his resignation letter dated Tuesday, October 27, 2026, and addressed to the NDC's Nasarawa State chairman.

Danjuma's reasons for leaving the NDC

Danjuma wrote in his letter:

"I wish to humbly resign my membership and position as the Publicity Secretary of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Nasarawa State Chapter, with immediate effect. My decision follows the lack of opportunity to perform my role as the spokesperson of the party in the state. With this development, I hereby fully join the campaign train of Ex-IGP Adamu. Thank you."

He said his move to back Adamu was driven by his assessment of the former police chief's leadership qualities, which he believes Nasarawa State needs to make meaningful progress.

Danjuma's background

Danjuma is a journalist with experience across several print and broadcast media organisations.

Before his role with the NDC, he served as Chief Press Secretary to Damishi Luka Barau, a former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State.

The NDC is the party whose presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections is Peter Obi, who was ratified on May 29, 2026, after resigning from the African Democratic Congress on May 2, 2026.

Recall that the former Inspector-General of Police resigned from the APC and joined the SDP after losing the Nasarawa governorship primary.

NDC spokesperson in Nasarawa Says he was denied a chance to serve. Photo credit: Mohammed Adamu

Source: UGC

Ex-IGP clinches SDP guber ticket after dumping APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Adamu emerged as the SDP governorship candidate for Nasarawa State at a special delegates' congress in Lafia.

He replaced Musa Angba, who withdrew from the race, and polled 28,637 votes as the sole candidate across 13 LGAs.

The ex-police chief promised to prioritise security, infrastructure, education, agriculture and job creation if elected in 2027.

Source: Legit.ng