The Tinubu Must Stay Movement named Marcel Ngogbehei as DG of its alliance with the Directorate of Mobilisation and Integration ahead of 2027

Convener Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi cited a 25-year working relationship with Ngogbehei as the basis for the appointment

Ngogbehei previously led grassroots mobilisation for Peter Obi's 2023 presidential campaign before shifting political allegiance

Abuja, FCT - The Tinubu Must Stay Movement (TMS) has appointed Marcel Ngogbehei as director-general of its alliance with the Directorate of Mobilisation and Integration (DMI), positioning him to lead the group's organisational and grassroots activities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The announcement was made on October 14, 2026, in Abuja by Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Convener of TMS, who also serves as Director-General of NITDA and Deputy Director of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

Marcel Ngogbehei, a former organiser of Peter Obi's 2023 presidential campaign, has been appointed DG of the Tinubu Must Stay Movement. Photo: Marcel Ngogbehei, Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Marcel Ngogbehei's Appointment: A 25-Year Professional Bond

Abdullahi grounded his endorsement in a shared professional history that stretches back more than two decades. The two men worked together at Galaxy Backbone Plc and later at the Central Bank of Nigeria, where they contributed to technology projects including the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), the Government Data Centre, the CBN Cashless Policy, and the Bank's Enterprise Architecture function. Abdullahi said the Enterprise Architecture initiative alone generated savings of more than $1 million.

"I have known Marcel for over 25 years. We have worked together, faced difficult challenges together and delivered results together. I know his character, I know his ability, and I trust him to deliver," Abdullahi said.

Ngogbehei holds a degree in Computer and Electronics Engineering from Lagos State University and completed the London Business School Sloan programme. He has also undertaken training through Harvard Business School's HBX programme and is a Gallifrey Foundation Scholar, recognised for his contributions to social enterprise and human development.

Beyond his technology career, Ngogbehei founded GiveBack2Humanity, a youth mentorship and community development initiative, and established the Marcel Ngogbehei Centre for Cancer Education and Care. In January 2026, he launched a Community Scholarship Programme for young Nigerians. In the United Kingdom, he served as Diversity, Inclusion and Equality Representative for South Wales at the UK Civil Service Sports Council and as a South Wales Representative for Macmillan Cancer Support.

2027 Elections: From Obidient Movement to Tinubu Alliance

Ngogbehei's political trajectory is notable. He was a pioneer organiser of the Obidient Movement and served as Director of Strategy of the Peter Obi Support Network before becoming Chairman of the Coalition for Peter Obi ahead of the 2023 presidential election. He later became Director-General of DMI, where he focused on grassroots coordination and citizen participation.

In September 2026, DMI held a national strategy meeting to review its direction, with Ngogbehei presiding. The organisation subsequently formalised its alliance with TMS.

Abdullahi said the appointment was timed to meet the demands of the alliance's early organisational phase.

"At this important stage, we need leadership that understands both people and systems," he said.

In his new role, Ngogbehei will oversee coordination across the alliance's structures, community engagement and civic accountability work. TMS also used the occasion to challenge opposition parties to present clear, costed alternatives to government policy rather than criticism alone.

Ex-Obi Ally Marcel Ngogbehei Forms Alliance with Tinubu Supporters

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ngogbehei sealed a formal alliance with the Tinubu Must Stay (TMS) Movement ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The agreement followed a meeting of more than five hours in London between Ngogbehei and Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, identified by DMI as the driving force behind TMS and a member of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Campaign Council. Both organisations' leadership structures subsequently endorsed the deal.

DMI's National Executive Committee approved it at an emergency sitting on Sunday night, October 11, 2026, while the TMS Board gave its own approval shortly after.

Source: Legit.ng