Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji removed all Technical Advisors and Directors-General from their positions with immediate effect

The dismissals came less than 24 hours after the governor dissolved his State Executive Council ahead of his second-term inauguration

Affected officials were directed to submit handover notes to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has sacked all Technical Advisors (TAs) and Directors-General (DGs) of government agencies in the state, effective immediately, as he prepares to begin a second term in office.

Legit.ng reports that Governor Oyebanji dissolved his State Executive Council after a valedictory session held at the Governor's Office in Ado-Ekiti.

His Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, said the move completed the disengagement of political appointees from the outgoing administration.

As reported by Channels Television, Oyebode confirmed the development in a statement issued to journalists on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

The only exceptions are officials whose appointments have been retained because of the specific nature of their work.

Handover notes required

All affected Technical Advisors and Directors-General are required to submit their handover notes to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

The statement described the latest action as coming "barely 24 hours" after the dissolution of the State Executive Council, making it the final step in a wider process of winding down the first-term administration before Oyebanji's swearing-in for a second term.

Governor thanks outgoing officials

Oyebanji used the statement to acknowledge the contributions of the departed officials.

"Governor Oyebanji expressed appreciation to the affected DGs and TAs for their support, commitment and contributions to the administration as well as the development of Ekiti State. He wished them success in their future endeavours," the statement read.

The governor did not name any of the retained officials or give a specific figure for how many appointees were affected by the full disengagement process.

Oyebanji makes history as first Ekiti governor re-elected

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Governor Oyebanji was re-elected as Ekiti governor, becoming the first leader in the state's democratic history to secure consecutive electoral victories since 1999.

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele said the election result reflected public confidence in Oyebanji's leadership, governance style and commitment to development.

The APC leadership praised Ekiti residents for a peaceful election and expressed confidence that the governor's second term would consolidate ongoing reforms.

Source: Legit.ng