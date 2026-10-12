Nyesom Wike spoke openly about the political alliance that shaped the outcome of the 2024 Edo State governorship election

The former Rivers State governor claimed that APC and PDP elements worked together to block the incumbent governor from choosing his successor

Wike argued that political rivals can set aside their differences when they share a common goal

Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers State, has revealed that a rainbow coalition of political forces was responsible for producing Monday Okpebholo as the governor of Edo State following the 2024 governorship election.

Wike pointed to the Edo poll as a clear example of how cross-party alliances can tilt electoral outcomes when different political groups find a common purpose.

Nyesom Wike says his coalition produces Edo governor Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

How Wike's alliance worked

According to Wike, cooperation between elements of the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party played a decisive role in the contest. He said this joint effort effectively stopped the incumbent governor at the time from handpicking and installing his preferred successor.

Wike argued that political differences need not be a barrier when key stakeholders agree on a shared objective, presenting the Edo outcome as proof that such arrangements can succeed at the ballot box.

Wike on political alliances

The minister used the Edo example to make a broader point about the nature of Nigerian politics, suggesting that alliances formed outside traditional party lines are both possible and effective. He said the 2024 result showed that when individuals on opposing sides of the political divide unite around a single cause, the outcome can override the preferences of sitting executives seeking to extend their influence through a chosen candidate.

Okpebholo, the APC candidate, won the September 2024 Edo governorship election, defeating the PDP's Asue Ighodalo in a contest that was widely watched as a test of political strength ahead of the 2027 general elections.

See the video of Wike's address on X here:

Wike explains how APC governors failed Fubara

Legit.ng earlier reported that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike addressed tension between himself and APC governors ahead of the 2027 election.

Wike, a PDP chieftain and former governor of Rivers, alleged the APC governors' grievances against him began when he was appointed Minister of the FCT.

The minister also linked the APC governors to the crisis between him and Rivers state governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Source: Legit.ng