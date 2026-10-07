Atiku Abubakar accused President Tinubu of presiding over a collapse in Nigeria's agricultural export earnings in 2026

Nigeria's agricultural trade swung from a ₦740.27bn surplus in the first half of 2025 to a ₦56.13bn deficit in the same period of 2026

The former vice president made the allegation in a statement signed by the ADC Presidential Campaign Council's communications director

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has accused President Bola Tinubu of overseeing a dramatic collapse in Nigeria's agricultural trade performance.

Atiku said farmers remain exposed to insecurity while manufacturers face costs that are making local production unviable.

Atiku proposes audited production subsidies for locally refined fuel, farmers and processors. Photo credit: @atiku/@OfficialABAT

Source: UGC

Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, made this known in a statement issued and made available on Legit.ng on Wednesday, October 7, 2026

Former vice president cited official trade data to support his claims.

According to the statement, Nigeria's agricultural trade balance moved from a surplus of ₦740.27 billion in the first half of 2025 to a deficit of ₦56.13 billion in the same period of 2026, a swing of ₦796.40 billion within one year. Agricultural exports declined by 33.3 per cent over that period.

"The excuse that Nigerians simply imported too much will not stand. Tinubu's government must answer for the collapse in what Nigeria sold to the world," Atiku said.

Nigeria's unprocessed exports under scrutiny

Atiku pointed to cashew nuts in shell and cocoa beans among Nigeria's leading agricultural exports as evidence that the country continues to ship raw commodities abroad rather than building processing industries at home.

"We grow the crop. Someone else does more of the processing, builds a business around it and earns the larger return. Then Tinubu speaks of jobs while Nigerian factories struggle to compete," he said.

He argued that the administration had made production expensive and presented the resulting hardship as economic reform. Farmers, he said, cannot operate on political promises, and workers cannot survive on assurances of coming prosperity.

"What has his administration done to make it safer to farm, cheaper to move produce, easier to keep a processing plant running or more profitable to sell a finished Nigerian product abroad?" Atiku asked.

Atiku proposes production subsidy as alternative

The former vice president said his own policy platform centres on retaining more production, employment and value within Nigeria.

He proposed a capped, budgeted and independently audited production subsidy covering petroleum products refined domestically, including those from modular refineries, with imported products excluded.

He criticised the Tinubu administration's compressed natural gas initiative as having failed to deliver meaningful relief, citing the high cost of vehicle conversion kits and the limited availability of buses presented to the public as palliatives.

"Nigerians need practical relief they can actually access, not schemes whose costs and shortages put the promised benefits out of reach," he said.

Atiku, who was ratified as the presidential candidate of the NDC on May 29, 2026, said his administration would introduce the production subsidy from its first day in office and extend similar backing to farmers and processors.

"Tinubu's record is becoming painfully clear: Nigeria supplies raw crops and crude oil while Nigerians pay dearly for finished goods," he said.

Atiku says insecurity and high production costs are hurting farmers, manufacturers and local processing. Photo credit: @atiku/@OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

Atiku slams Tinubu on World Teachers’ Day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Atiku honoured Nigerian teachers on World Teachers' Day while speaking out against the economic hardship battering their livelihoods.

The former Vice President recalled his own teachers from Jada and attacked President Tinubu for failing to name a single teacher from his past.

Atiku promised to pursue policies that reduce the cost of petrol, transport, rent and electricity if elected in 2027.

Source: Legit.ng