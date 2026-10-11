INEC published the final list of candidates cleared to contest the 2027 Oyo State governorship election

The list features 16 candidates drawn from major and minor political parties, including APC, PDP, and LP

Alli Sharafadeen Abiodun will fly the APC flag, Abimbola Adekanmbi has the APM ticket, while Gbolarumi Hazeem Ola will represent PDP in the race

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of candidates approved to contest the 2027 Oyo state governorship election, with 16 candidates from 16 different political parties making the cut.

The list, published on the INEC official website, covers candidates spanning both major and smaller parties, setting the stage for what promises to be a competitive contest for the Government House in Ibadan.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) releases the final list of 16 candidates for the 2027 Oyo State governorship election. Photo: Sharafadeen Alli, Bimbola Adekambi, Oriyomi Hamzat

Source: Facebook

Oyo Guber 2027: APC, APM, PDP, LP Candidates Named

Alli Sharafadeen Abiodun will represent the All Progressives Congress (APC), while Gbolarumi Hazeem Ola will fly the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Abimbola Adekanmbi is the candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

Kareem Thompson Sola is the Labour Party (LP) candidate. Yusuf Akim Adebola will contest on the platform of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), the party that ratified Peter Obi as its presidential candidate on May 29, 2026.

Full List of 2027 Oyo Governorship Candidates

The complete list of candidates and their parties is as follows:

1. Oriyomi Hamzat Abdulrahman — A

2. Oladele Saheed — AAC

3. Adegoke Taofeek Adegboyega — ADC

4. Olatunji Kunle James — ADP

5. Alli Sharafadeen Abiodun — APC

6. Salami Gbolagade Tajudeen — APGA

7. Adekanmbi Abimbola — APM

8. Tijani Ismaila Akinboye — APP

9. Kareem Thompson Sola — LP

10. Yusuf Akim Adebola — NDC

11. Taiwo Ibiyemi Otegbeye — NDP

12. Afolabi Taofeek Ademola — NRM

13. Gbolarumi Hazeem Ola — PDP

14. Yinusa Kazeem Ayandoye — PRP

15. Adeyemi Idowu Adedeji — YPP

16. Azzan Waheed Olanrewaju — ZLP

The breadth of the field reflects the diverse political landscape in Oyo state, with candidates drawn from both nationally prominent parties and smaller platforms. Voters in the state will choose from across this list when they go to the polls on February 6, 2027.

PDP, NDC Governorship Candidates Missing on INEC List

Meanwhile, INEC has left out major governorship candidates from its final list ahead of the February 6, 2027 elections, with the omissions cutting across multiple states and political parties.

Among those excluded are Isa Pantami, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in Gombe state and former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy; Ladi Adebutu, the PDP's candidate in Ogun state; and Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) governorship candidate in Kano state.

Source: Legit.ng