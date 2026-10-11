INEC Final List: 16 Oyo State Governorship Candidates for 2027 Elections
- INEC published the final list of candidates cleared to contest the 2027 Oyo State governorship election
- The list features 16 candidates drawn from major and minor political parties, including APC, PDP, and LP
- Alli Sharafadeen Abiodun will fly the APC flag, Abimbola Adekanmbi has the APM ticket, while Gbolarumi Hazeem Ola will represent PDP in the race
PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of candidates approved to contest the 2027 Oyo state governorship election, with 16 candidates from 16 different political parties making the cut.
The list, published on the INEC official website, covers candidates spanning both major and smaller parties, setting the stage for what promises to be a competitive contest for the Government House in Ibadan.
Oyo Guber 2027: APC, APM, PDP, LP Candidates Named
Alli Sharafadeen Abiodun will represent the All Progressives Congress (APC), while Gbolarumi Hazeem Ola will fly the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Abimbola Adekanmbi is the candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).
Kareem Thompson Sola is the Labour Party (LP) candidate. Yusuf Akim Adebola will contest on the platform of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), the party that ratified Peter Obi as its presidential candidate on May 29, 2026.
Full List of 2027 Oyo Governorship Candidates
The complete list of candidates and their parties is as follows:
1. Oriyomi Hamzat Abdulrahman — A
2. Oladele Saheed — AAC
3. Adegoke Taofeek Adegboyega — ADC
4. Olatunji Kunle James — ADP
5. Alli Sharafadeen Abiodun — APC
6. Salami Gbolagade Tajudeen — APGA
7. Adekanmbi Abimbola — APM
8. Tijani Ismaila Akinboye — APP
9. Kareem Thompson Sola — LP
10. Yusuf Akim Adebola — NDC
11. Taiwo Ibiyemi Otegbeye — NDP
12. Afolabi Taofeek Ademola — NRM
13. Gbolarumi Hazeem Ola — PDP
14. Yinusa Kazeem Ayandoye — PRP
15. Adeyemi Idowu Adedeji — YPP
16. Azzan Waheed Olanrewaju — ZLP
The breadth of the field reflects the diverse political landscape in Oyo state, with candidates drawn from both nationally prominent parties and smaller platforms. Voters in the state will choose from across this list when they go to the polls on February 6, 2027.
PDP, NDC Governorship Candidates Missing on INEC List
Meanwhile, INEC has left out major governorship candidates from its final list ahead of the February 6, 2027 elections, with the omissions cutting across multiple states and political parties.
Among those excluded are Isa Pantami, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in Gombe state and former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy; Ladi Adebutu, the PDP's candidate in Ogun state; and Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) governorship candidate in Kano state.
Source: Legit.ng
Nurudeen Lawal (Head of Politics and Current Affairs Desk) Nurudeen Lawal is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 8 years. He received his B/Arts degree in Literature in English from OAU. Lawal is the Head of the Politics/CA Desk at Legit.ng. He previously worked at Lantern Books and Saraba Magazine. Lawal was named the Political Desk Head of the Year (Nigeria Media Nite-Out Award 2023). Lawal is a member of the Oxford Climate Journalism Network. He is also a certified fact-checker (Dubawa fellowship, 2020). Contact him at lawal.nurudeen@corp.legit.ng or +2348054399455.