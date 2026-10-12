Chief Justice of Nigeria Kudirat Kekere-Ekun swore in 68 legal practitioners as Senior Advocates of Nigeria at the 2026/2027 Legal Year ceremony on Monday

The Legal Practitioners' Privileges Committee approved the elevations at its 174th plenary session held in Abuja in July 2026

The new SANs include 67 advocates and one academic, Professor Nnamdi Onyeka Obiaraeri, recognised for contributions to legal scholarship

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, on Monday swore in 68 legal practitioners as Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) during the ceremony marking the 2026/2027 Legal Year.

The elevations had been approved by the Legal Practitioners' Privileges Committee at its 174th plenary session held in Abuja in July 2026.

Full List Showing Names of 68 New SANs Sworn In by CJN in 2026

Source: Twitter

The new appointees comprise 67 advocates and one academic, with the recognitions covering contributions to both legal practice and scholarship.

Full list of the 67 new senior advocates

The names of the 67 advocates, listed according to their seniority at the Bar, are:

1. Ibrahim Gamdeh Adamu 2. Jude Chukwuemeka Okafor 3. Godwill Achibong Umoh 4. Sunday Samuel Obende 5. Adebayo Olugbenga Adaralegbe 6. Jimson Ejovi Okodaso 7. Olalekan Lawrence Bade-John 8. Olaotan Thomas Olusegun 9. Philemeon Audu Daffi 10. Adenrele David Adegborioye 11. James Eromosele Agbonhese 12. Alexander Nduka Muoka 13. Onome Okodiya 14. Emmanuel Akunke Akomaye 15. Ikhide Ehighelua 16. Mas’ud Mobolaji Alabelewe 17. Ogunmuyiwa Olayinka Balogun 18. Anthony Auditz Iroagalachi 19. Mohammed Tajudeen Mohammed 20. Odion Peter Odia 21. Gbemiga Adaramola 22. Moses Okoh Onyilokwu 23. Charles Azubuike Obodozie 24. Hakeem Obafemi Agaba 25. Bimbo Felix Atilola 26. Okechukwu Steve Emelieze 27. Joshua Demilade Olaniyan 28. Igonikon Abiola Adekunle 29. Christian Nnadozie Nwokorie 30. Sadiku Momoh Ilegieuno 31. Sarafa Kolawole Idowu 32. Olujoke Enitan Aliu 33. Oliver Onyenucheya Amuzie 34. Adebisi Emmanuel Adeniyi 35. Faruk Abdullah 36. Sagir Gezawa Suleiman 37. Ifeanyi Godwin Ezeuko 38. Adebayo Folorunsho Ologe 39. Sabiu Gumba Adamu 40. Eric Keme-Egolukumor Omare 41. Soibi Ideriah Ovia 42. Somina Peter Johnbull 43. Chinedum Ikenna Umeche 44. Emmanuel Eghiegba Ekhasemomhe 45. Mohammed El-Hassan Sheriff 46. Junaidu Bello Marshall 47. Olawale Sunday Fapohunda 48. Adebiyi Alaba Adetoboye 49. Senior Sulyman Ibrahim 50. Agba Eimunjeze 51. Ayobamidele Oyekunle Akande 52. Adetunji Taiwo Adedoyin Adeniyi 53. Olamide Moigbotoluwa Adekunle 54. Umaru Yunusa 55. Akorede Habeeb Lawal 56. Darlington Nnabuike Ozurumba 57. Nnaemeka Francis Patrick Egonu 58. Kayode Orire Omosehin 59. Mitchel Akinrinsola Aribisala 60. Bolu Agbaje Akadri 61. Oluwaseun Asimiyu Alao 62. Olugbenga Olusanya Ajala 63. Mustapha Olayinka Ajenifuja 64. Afees Hassan Adebayo 65. Mohammed Abiodun Adelodun 66. Jonathan Akintola Makinde 67. Olajide Salami

Sole academic among the new SANs

The only academic on the list is Professor Nnamdi Onyeka Obiaraeri, whose elevation reflects the committee's recognition of distinguished contributions to legal scholarship alongside those made in courtroom practice.

The SAN rank is the highest honour awarded to legal practitioners in Nigeria, signifying exceptional skill, experience, and service to the legal profession. The ceremony at the start of each new legal year serves as the formal occasion for conferring the rank on newly approved recipients.

Source: Legit.ng