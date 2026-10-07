"who holds the position of state chairman": ADC chiefs face court in Ekiti

Two senior ADC members in Ekiti State appeared before a Chief Magistrate's Court in Ado-Ekiti over an alleged violent dispute

The prosecutor told the court that Dr. Bamidele Ekundayo and Ilesanmi Omolayo were both fighting over the ADC state chairmanship position

Chief Magistrate Abayomi Adeosun granted the defendants bail and adjourned the case until October 30, 2026

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State - Two chieftains of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) have been charged before a Chief Magistrate's Court in Ado-Ekiti after allegedly engaging in a violent dispute over who holds the position of state chairman of the party in Ekiti State.

The defendants, Dr. Bamidele Ekundayo, 73, and Ilesanmi Omolayo, 45, appeared in court alongside unnamed co-accused persons who are still being sought by authorities.

"Violent dispute": 2 Ekiti ADC chieftains appear in court

Source: Original

Prosecuting counsel ASP Akinwale Oriyomi told the court that on or before October 2, 2026, within the Ado-Ekiti Magisterial District, the two men and others unlawfully threatened public peace by fighting over the ADC state chairmanship.

The prosecutor said the offence is punishable under Sections 181(1)(d), 69, and 421 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State.

Bail granted as case heads to hearing.

Defence counsel Barrister Oluwasola Fapohunda urged the court to release his clients on bail, assuring Chief Magistrate Abayomi Adeosun that neither man would abscond. The magistrate granted bail to both defendants at N100,000 each, with one surety required per defendant in the same amount.

The matter was adjourned to October 30, 2026, for substantive hearing.

The ADC has been at the centre of political activity in Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general elections. Peter Obi, who resigned from the party on May 2, 2026, was subsequently ratified as the presidential candidate of the NDC on May 29, 2026, leaving the ADC to manage internal affairs in various states, including Ekiti.

Two Ekiti ADC chieftains appear in court over an alleged violent fight for the party’s state chairmanship. Photo credit: Federal High Court

Source: Twitter

Court makes pronouncement on ADC leadership crisis

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a Federal High Court in Abuja adjourned a suit challenging the David Mark-led ADC leadership after the presiding judge did not sit.

The case was filed by ADC member Nafiu-Bala Gombe, who is seeking to stop Mark, Rauf Aregbesola and others from acting as party leaders.

Justice Peter Lifu had earlier fined the ADC and Aregbesola N1m each after dismissing their bid to remove him from the case.

Source: Legit.ng