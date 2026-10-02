Australia announced six key benefits available to holders of the Aged Dependent Relative visa, a permanent visa designed for elderly people

The visa allows older persons who rely on a relative in Australia for financial support to relocate to the country permanently

Eligibility for the visa requires the applicant to be old enough to qualify for the age pension in Australia

Australia has outlined six key benefits that come with holding the Aged Dependent Relative visa, a permanent residency option aimed at older individuals who depend on a family member living in the country for financial support.

The Australian government described the visa as one that allows "a single older person, who relies on a relative living in Australia for financial support, to move to Australia permanently." A core eligibility requirement is that the applicant must be old enough to qualify for Australia's age pension.

Australia outlines 6 benefits available to holders of Dependent Relative visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Matt Jelonek /belterz

Source: Getty Images

Aged dependent relative visa: Benefits available

Once granted, the visa comes with a broad range of entitlements.

Holders are permitted to remain in Australia without any time restrictions, and they are also free to work and study in the country should they choose to do so. Access to Medicare Australia's public healthcare scheme is another benefit extended to visa holders, giving them access to a range of medical services covered under the national health system. The visa also allows holders to sponsor their own relatives to come to Australia, which could be particularly meaningful for those looking to keep family connections intact after relocating. For those who qualify, free English language tuition is available through the Adult Migrant English Programme, a resource designed to help newcomers settle in more comfortably. Finally, eligible visa holders may eventually apply for Australian citizenship, opening a pathway to full membership of the Australian community.

Who is eligible for the visa

Beyond the age requirement tied to the pension threshold, the visa is specifically designed for single older persons who are financially dependent on a relative already residing in Australia.

The government's framing makes clear that the supporting relative in Australia plays a central role in the application, as the visa is built around that existing family and financial relationship.

The combination of permanent residency rights, healthcare access, work and study freedoms, and the citizenship pathway makes this visa one of the more comprehensive options available to elderly migrants looking to join family in Australia.

Australia names 2 groups eligible for citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Australia had outlined two categories of people eligible to apply for citizenship by conferral.

The groups are permanent residents and New Zealand citizens holding a Special Category (subclass 444) visa, subject to meeting the required conditions.

Source: Legit.ng