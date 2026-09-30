Just In: Wike’s Son Breaks Silence on Alleged $2.1m Land Deal
- Jordan Ezenwo Nyesom-Wike told an FCT High Court he never received $2.1m tied to a proposed Abuja property deal
- Jordan denied knowing a man the claimants said was with him when the cash was allegedly handed over in Gwarimpa
- The judge adjourned the case to December 1, 2 and 14, 2026, after the defence sought time to subpoena witnesses
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.
FCT, Abuja - Jordan Ezenwo Nyesom-Wike, son of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, told an Abuja court that his signature on a document linking him to a $2.1 million land transaction was forged and that he had no knowledge of the alleged deal.
As reported by The Punch on Wednesday, September 30, the denial came during cross-examination in suit CV/008/2026, before Justice Silvanus Oriji of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The Sun Nigeria also noted Wike's son's denial.
The case was brought by businessman Safwan Garba GY and GY Global Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited, who are seeking to recover $2.1 million they claim was paid to Jordan for a joint property development venture in Abuja.
Man allegedly loses $2.1m in land deal
According to the statement of claim, Jordan and Garba first met in London in 2023. By 2025, Jordan had allegedly introduced a real estate proposal involving land in Guzape and Katampe New Extension, totalling about 3.2 hectares. The arrangement, as described by the claimants, was for Garba to contribute $4.2 million while Jordan provided the land, with sale proceeds split 60-40 in Garba's favour.
Garba alleged that $2.1 million was handed over in cash at a residence in Gwarimpa, Abuja, on September 26, 2025, in the presence of Adamu Sani, Aliyu Sarki and Sai Wani, with Jordan accompanied by one Onor Sandy. The claimants say an acknowledgement form was signed by Jordan, with his National Identification Number and passport details attached.
After the payment, the claimants allege Jordan became unreachable and they later discovered the land did not belong to him. They demanded a refund on October 31, 2025, but received no response, prompting the suit.
Jordan denies $2.1m land deal allegations
Jordan, a lawyer represented by Senior Advocate of Nigeria Ogwu Onoja, denied every element of the claim. On his signature appearing in the contract, he told the court:
"I did not receive any money from anybody. I did not sign any document for land deal, I only found out that my signature was on the land document just like anyone else in this court yesterday."
He also rejected any connection to Onor Sandy:
"I never had any friend named Onor Sandy and I did not have any deal with anyone regarding land deal."
When asked whether he had reported the alleged forgery to the police, Jordan said he had not.
A day before Wednesday's session, Justice Oriji had ordered Jordan to produce his American passport after he claimed to have been outside Nigeria on September 26, 2025, the date the alleged payment was made. He presented the passport on Wednesday, and the court permitted a photocopy to remain on file while he retained the original.
Claimants' counsel Ibrahim Waru also confronted Jordan with a transcript of a voice note dated October 17, 2025, admitted as Exhibit 7. Jordan confirmed the transcript showed a discussion about money but maintained he had no physical meeting with Garba on the day in question.
The claimants are seeking a full refund of $2.1 million at 10 per cent interest, N100 million in damages, and legal costs. They also alleged that Garba complained directly to Minister Wike, who reportedly handed him over to the police.
Justice Oriji adjourned the matter to December 1, 2 and 14, 2026, for continuation of trial after the defence sought time to subpoena witnesses. Neither Jordan nor his father has been found liable by the court.
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Tinubu to give Wike fresh appointment
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu is reportedly working to carve out a defined campaign role for Wike ahead of the 2027 elections.
Sources familiar with the developing structure said the former Rivers governor is being positioned to coordinate campaign efforts in the state and the FCT.
The arrangement is designed to leverage Wike’s political network. It would also keep him outside the formal APC structure, given that he remains a card-carrying member of the PDP.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.