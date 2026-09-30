Jordan Ezenwo Nyesom-Wike told an FCT High Court he never received $2.1m tied to a proposed Abuja property deal

Jordan denied knowing a man the claimants said was with him when the cash was allegedly handed over in Gwarimpa

The judge adjourned the case to December 1, 2 and 14, 2026, after the defence sought time to subpoena witnesses

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

FCT, Abuja - Jordan Ezenwo Nyesom-Wike, son of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, told an Abuja court that his signature on a document linking him to a $2.1 million land transaction was forged and that he had no knowledge of the alleged deal.

As reported by The Punch on Wednesday, September 30, the denial came during cross-examination in suit CV/008/2026, before Justice Silvanus Oriji of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike’s son denies involvement in the alleged land deal and tells the court his signature was forged. Photo credit: @OlayinkaLere

Source: Twitter

The Sun Nigeria also noted Wike's son's denial.

The case was brought by businessman Safwan Garba GY and GY Global Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited, who are seeking to recover $2.1 million they claim was paid to Jordan for a joint property development venture in Abuja.

Man allegedly loses $2.1m in land deal

According to the statement of claim, Jordan and Garba first met in London in 2023. By 2025, Jordan had allegedly introduced a real estate proposal involving land in Guzape and Katampe New Extension, totalling about 3.2 hectares. The arrangement, as described by the claimants, was for Garba to contribute $4.2 million while Jordan provided the land, with sale proceeds split 60-40 in Garba's favour.

Garba alleged that $2.1 million was handed over in cash at a residence in Gwarimpa, Abuja, on September 26, 2025, in the presence of Adamu Sani, Aliyu Sarki and Sai Wani, with Jordan accompanied by one Onor Sandy. The claimants say an acknowledgement form was signed by Jordan, with his National Identification Number and passport details attached.

After the payment, the claimants allege Jordan became unreachable and they later discovered the land did not belong to him. They demanded a refund on October 31, 2025, but received no response, prompting the suit.

Jordan denies $2.1m land deal allegations

Jordan, a lawyer represented by Senior Advocate of Nigeria Ogwu Onoja, denied every element of the claim. On his signature appearing in the contract, he told the court:

"I did not receive any money from anybody. I did not sign any document for land deal, I only found out that my signature was on the land document just like anyone else in this court yesterday."

He also rejected any connection to Onor Sandy:

"I never had any friend named Onor Sandy and I did not have any deal with anyone regarding land deal."

When asked whether he had reported the alleged forgery to the police, Jordan said he had not.

A day before Wednesday's session, Justice Oriji had ordered Jordan to produce his American passport after he claimed to have been outside Nigeria on September 26, 2025, the date the alleged payment was made. He presented the passport on Wednesday, and the court permitted a photocopy to remain on file while he retained the original.

Claimants' counsel Ibrahim Waru also confronted Jordan with a transcript of a voice note dated October 17, 2025, admitted as Exhibit 7. Jordan confirmed the transcript showed a discussion about money but maintained he had no physical meeting with Garba on the day in question.

Wike's son, Jordan, presents his American passport in court after denying he was in Nigeria when the alleged $2.1 million payment was made. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

The claimants are seeking a full refund of $2.1 million at 10 per cent interest, N100 million in damages, and legal costs. They also alleged that Garba complained directly to Minister Wike, who reportedly handed him over to the police.

Justice Oriji adjourned the matter to December 1, 2 and 14, 2026, for continuation of trial after the defence sought time to subpoena witnesses. Neither Jordan nor his father has been found liable by the court.

Read more on Wike

Tinubu to give Wike fresh appointment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu is reportedly working to carve out a defined campaign role for Wike ahead of the 2027 elections.

Sources familiar with the developing structure said the former Rivers governor is being positioned to coordinate campaign efforts in the state and the FCT.

The arrangement is designed to leverage Wike’s political network. It would also keep him outside the formal APC structure, given that he remains a card-carrying member of the PDP.

Source: Legit.ng