A political support group launched in Abuja on Monday with a target to deliver 10 million votes for President Tinubu in 2027

The group named Kano lawmaker Hon. Abubakar Kabir Bichi as its Grand Patron at the launch held at Ibeto Hotel

Convener Edward Abakpa cited economic reforms, road projects, and NELFUND disbursements as the basis for the group's backing

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - A pro-Tinubu political support group, Bichi's Ward Wide Ambassadors for Tinubu 2027, set a target of 10 million votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election campaign.

The Bichi's Ward Wide Ambassadors made this known during its official launch in Abuja on Monday, September 28, 2026.

Pro-Tinubu group plans ward-level outreach nationwide ahead of 2027 election. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

The group held its inaugural event at Ibeto Hotel, where it also conferred the title of Grand Patron on Hon. Abubakar Kabir Bichi, a Kano State lawmaker who represents Bichi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and chairs the House Committee on Appropriations.

Group cites reforms and Infrastructure as reason for support

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, the Convener Edward Abakpa told attendees that the administration's economic direction was the primary reason behind the group's formation.

He said ongoing policy changes, including the removal of the petrol subsidy and the restructuring of the foreign exchange market, had been difficult but necessary steps towards repositioning the economy.

"Our target is to mobilise 10 million votes for President Tinubu in 2027 because we believe the reforms he has started must be consolidated," Abakpa said.

He pointed to the administration's road and rail projects as further justification, referencing the government's claim in May 2026 that more than 2,700 kilometres of highways were under construction or rehabilitation, covering projects such as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, the Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway, and the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road.

Abakpa also highlighted the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), noting that the Presidency had reported disbursements of over N282 billion to more than 1.5 million beneficiaries as of May 2026.

He said the student loan scheme, if sustained, could ease the financial burden on young Nigerians pursuing university education.

On electricity, the convener referenced the Presidential Metering Initiative, through which the administration said it had supplied 2.5 million metres during its first three years in office.

Ward-level campaign planned ahead of 2027

Abakpa said the group's outreach would go beyond the major cities, with plans to deploy a ward-based structure to engage voters in communities and at polling units across the country.

"We are not limiting this mobilisation to Abuja or the major cities. We want to take the message to the wards, communities and polling units and engage Nigerians directly," he said.

He added that members would also relay citizens' concerns to relevant government authorities during the campaign period, and that the group intended to collaborate with other pro-Tinubu organisations ahead of the general elections.

Bichi's selection as Grand Patron was attributed to his legislative experience and grassroots reach in Kano State, where the group sees voter mobilisation as a key priority.

Abakpa urged members to carry out their activities peacefully and to anchor their messaging on the administration's policy record rather than partisan sentiment.

Pro-Tinubu group aims to mobilise 10 million votes for the president’s re-election bid. Photo credit:@OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

Islamic group endorses Tinubu's 2027 re-election Bid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Sheikh Qaribullah, leader of the Qadiriyya Sufi sect in Africa, received the APC Presidential Campaign Council team on Sunday.

The sect leader linked his group's backing to the appointment of Senator Abdul'aziz Yari as Director-General of the campaign council.

RoQaribullah announced that the Qadiriyya movement would begin prayers for Tinubu, covering key national concerns.

Source: Legit.ng